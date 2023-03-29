U.S. markets open in 7 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,027.75
    +26.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,760.00
    +172.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,811.25
    +78.75 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.80
    +15.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.73
    +0.53 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.20
    -9.30 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0831
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.97
    -0.63 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2317
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9510
    +1.0760 (+0.82%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,529.78
    +424.12 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.16
    +361.48 (+148.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,831.07
    +312.82 (+1.14%)
     

Adani Stocks Advance as Group Rebuts Debt Repayment Reports

Abhishek Vishnoi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Adani Group shares rose Wednesday after the conglomerate rebutted reports about its ability to repay debt, easing renewed concerns about a crisis of confidence.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. advanced as much as 6.8% while Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. added more than 5%. Other group companies also gained, paring losses on Tuesday spurred by reports from the Economic Times and The Ken.

The ports-to-power conglomerate denied the reports in separate statements Tuesday, calling the Economic Times’ claims that the group is seeking to renegotiate the terms of $4 billion worth of loans “baseless speculation.” Later in the day, the company addressed The Ken report, saying it had paid off share-backed financing amounting to $2.15 billion and that the stock pledged for those facilities had been released.

The latest claims made by the local media come at an inopportune time for billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire. They cast doubt on the group’s ability to raise funds at a time when it is attempting to rebuild trust after short seller Hindenburg Research’s report alleging fraud and market manipulation wiped out more than $150 billion from its market value at one point.

“The company is doing the right thing by clarifying on newsflow, which is important. They are ticking all the right boxes by making their communication clear,” said Alok Churiwala, managing director of Mumbai-based Churiwala Securities Pvt. “Investors are still shaky about Adani stocks and we can see this lack of confidence as shares are reacting to every media report.”

Of 15 Adani USD bonds of tracked by Bloomberg, 10 fell as of 12:50 pm in Hong Kong. Adani International Container Terminal’s Feb. 2031 notes declined 0.5 cents to 75.1 cents to the lowest since early February. Adani Ports’ bonds due in Feb. 2031 slipped 0.3 cents.

--With assistance from Ashutosh Joshi and Harry Suhartono.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya Set to Hike Rates to Counter Currency Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s central bank is poised to raise interest rates to an almost four-year high to fend off a selloff in its currency and contain sticky inflation. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksFive of six economists polled by Bloomberg forec

  • Investing Strategies for When the Market Is Overly Fearful or Greedy

    Every investor should consider the metronome strategy of selling puts or calls based on the stock market’s bouts of volatility. Here’s the simple way to do it.

  • Net zero ban on petrol cars in chaos after Brussels climbdown

    A looming British ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars was thrown into chaos on Tuesday after Brussels watered down its own restrictions amid opposition from the German auto industry.

  • UBS rehires Ermotti as CEO to steer Credit Suisse takeover

    (Reuters) -UBS Group AG has rehired Sergio Ermotti as CEO to steer its massive takeover of neighbour Credit Suisse - a surprise move that seeks to take advantage of his experience in rebuilding the bank after the global financial crisis. His immediate challenges will include laying off thousands of staff, cutting back Credit Suisse's investment bank and reassuring the world's wealthy that UBS remains the best place to park their cash. Current CEO Ralph Hamers was a notable absentee from the announcement of UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse on March 19 - a deal backed by more than 200 billion francs ($217 billion) of state cash and guarantees engineered by the government, central bank and regulators.

  • Vietnam’s GDP Growth Cools Amid Slump in Property, Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s growth decelerated more than expected this quarter as exports and construction shrank, reflecting the risks that global and domestic challenges pose to one of the region’s fastest-growing economies.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showi

  • Why First Citizens got a $16.5 billion discount for taking over Silicon Valley Bank

    To get a deal done, government regulators agreed to a series of concessions.

  • Not a single Adani company features among India's top corporate taxpayers

    Gautam Adani was once among the world’s richest people, before allegations of corporate fraud leveled by Hindenburg Research halved the value of his conglomerate. His companies pick up plum contracts in diverse sectors in India: mining, green energy, shipping, aviation, and power, among others.

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Stock Market Weakens; Warren Buffett Makes A Quick $450 Million; Micron Stock Slides Ahead Of Earnings

    Tech led the stock market lower Tuesday, with major benchmarks weakening in the last hour. Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett made $450 million on Occidental Petroleum after a Cowen upgrade. Berkshire added more shares in March.

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Micron Sales Plunge 53%. It Is Cutting More Staff. Better Days Lie Ahead.

    Micron is seeing pressure on its business from high customer inventory and weak PC demand. But things improve from here.

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'

  • Mohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The markets have been pounded lately by a series of economic shocks, most recently the bank crisis sparked earlier this month by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. That spread quick fears of contagion, as the crypto-heavy Signature and Silvergate banks also failed – and then the international heavyweight Credit Suisse showed signs of cracking. Economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that we are facing multiple problems simultaneously, and the outlook is grim. “It’s not just a dilemma of inflation vers

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $53.85, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session.

  • ‘The End of the Bear Market May Be in Sight,’ Says Morgan Stanley. Here Are 3 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes for Long-Term Growth

    This year started with a strong rally in the markets, but the past month has seen the positive sentiments start to sputter. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank started fears of a contagion and consequent bank runs, which were only partially offset by Federal regulatory actions. But there’s a growing consensus that it was the Federal actions that set the conditions for the bank crisis, when the central bank raised interest rates to fight inflation. Now, investors are trying to cope with the fallou

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock? Let's Check the Chart First

    Nvidia stock is working on its third straight daily decline on Tuesday, which has it lower for the week. Earlier this month, I called Nvidia "One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now" in the midst of the stock rallying almost 24% amid a nine-day win streak. Simply an observation, Nvidia's perception of being one of the best stocks of 2023 is backed up by data.

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.

  • Micron Sales Forecast Spurs Hope That Worst of Slump Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, gave a better forecast for the current quarter than some analysts had feared, sparking hope that the worst of a brutal industry slump may be over. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Show

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax.