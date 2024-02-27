Adani Taps Banks for First Dollar Bond Sale Post Hindenburg

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Adani Group companies have mandated banks to arrange a series of investor meetings regarding the sale of senior secured dollar notes, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Parampujya Solar Energy Private Limited, Prayatna Developers Private Limited, and Adani Green Energy Limited appointed banks including Barclays Plc, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, said the person, who asked not to be named as the matter is confidential.

Senior secured notes in the amount of $409 million may follow. The group will be meeting investors in Hong Kong and Singapore.

The sale stands to become the conglomerate’s first overseas issuance since a report by a US short seller Hindenburg Research in 2023 prompted concerns about the group’s finances.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.