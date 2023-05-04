U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,108.75
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,511.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,140.50
    +39.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,737.30
    -7.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.31
    +0.71 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    2,042.40
    +5.40 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.80
    +0.12 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1047
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.05
    +1.27 (+7.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2559
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6520
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,105.85
    +443.38 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    637.10
    +12.95 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,745.83
    -42.54 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     

Adani Unit Is Said to Plan Up to $100 Million of Bonds Buyback

P R Sanjai and Saikat Das
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Adani Transmission Ltd., part of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, plans to buy back as much as $100 million of bonds issued by a unit in efforts to boost investor confidence, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Transmission, will announce the bond buyback shortly, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. A few banks are working with Adani Transmission to facilitate the deal, according to one of the people. A representative from Adani Group declined to comment.

The move is another effort by the port-to-power conglomerate to restore investor confidence after a Hindenburg Research report in January accused it of fraud, and led to a rout of more than $100 billion in its shares and bonds. The group has repeatedly denied the US-based short-seller’s allegations.

Adani Transmission had 35 billion rupees of cash as of December 2022, which is adequate to fund existing obligations, Anil Sardana, managing director said in a February conference call.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., a unit of Adani Group, said last month it plans to buy back as much as $130 million of its July 2024 bonds and similar amounts in each of the next four quarters.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.