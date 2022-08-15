U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

ADAP Advocacy Association Spearheads National Campaign to Protect Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program

·2 min read

Nearly 100 organizations endorse sign-on letter expressing concerns over S.4395

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ADAP Advocacy Association today submitted a sign-on letter to Congress expressing the HIV Community's collective concerns over the Ryan White PrEP Availability Act (S.4395). The sign-on letter – which was endorsed by nearly 100 national, state, and local organizations – is part of a national campaign to protect the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program (RWHAP), namely opposing efforts to raid the program to fund pre-exposure prophylaxis.

The sign-on letter was sent to Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP), Chair and Ranking Member of the House Committee on Energy & Commerce (E&C), and the Co-Chairs of the Congressional HIV/AIDS Caucus.

S.4395 is an extremely ill-advised approach to public health and it undermines the commitment made to people living with HIV/AIDS in the United States. For over thirty years, RWHAP has served as the nation's only public health program solely dedicated to providing support and services to people living with HIV/AIDS. Instead, other programs that already exist for prevention services should be strengthened and better funded. A better option to meet the needs of people who would benefit from PrEP, and that is additional HIV prevention funding. This approach would allow patient choice in medicines and support for ancillary services, provider education and outreach. Additionally, HIV prevention funding could be directed to communities that are most in need of prevention medicines and services, thereby providing more equitable access. This approach would also use and could strengthen the existing HIV prevention infrastructure. It also preserves services and supports for the people who need them the most…people living with HIV/AIDS.

Read the sign-on letter expressing the HIV Community's concerns over S.4395: https://tinyurl.com/dydtr6vs.

To learn more about the ADAP Advocacy Association, AIDS Drug Assistance Programs, or S.4395, please email info@adapadvocacy.org.

About the ADAP Advocacy Association: The ADAP Advocacy Association mission is to promote and enhance the AIDS Drug Assistance Programs (ADAPs) and improves access to care for persons living with HIV/AIDS. aaa+® works with advocates, community, health care, government, patients, pharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders to raise awareness, offer patient educational programs, and foster greater community collaboration.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adap-advocacy-association-spearheads-national-campaign-to-protect-ryan-white-hivaids-program-301605398.html

SOURCE ADAP Advocacy Association

