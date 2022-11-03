U.S. markets closed

Adapt Ideations and Toll Group Singapore Announce Innovation Partnership

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapt Ideations are pleased to announce their partnership with Toll Group Singapore for their newly launched innovation centre. As technology and innovation continue paving the way forward for supply chains globally, track and trace technology will play a large role in digitalising everyday asset management functions.

(PRNewsfoto/Adapt Ideations)
(PRNewsfoto/Adapt Ideations)

The partnership will provide the global logistics industry the ability to witness first-hand the asset tracking and monitoring solutions, and will highlight benefits of use and the need for greater data collection throughout everyday operations. The innovation centre is closely aligned to Toll Group's strategy with a significant focus on innovation and sustainability.

Adapt Ideations is proud to have been selected as the track and trace technology partner by Toll Innovation. This follows our partnership with Toll on their control tower initiative already in place. Adapt Ideations is looking forward to having the opportunity to bring greater visibility to Toll Group's customers globally.

"We're excited to be partnering with Adapt Ideations. Visibility and traceability are key components for an agile and resilient supply chain for our customers. Showcasing this capability in our newly launched Toll Innovation Centre, we have the opportunity to collaborate further with our customers as we push the boundaries of track and trace technology with Adapt Ideations." Nephy Perez, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Supply Chain Solutions, Toll Group.

"Adapt Ideations' asset tracking and monitoring solution brings 100% transparency to global supply chains and cold chain operations. Partnership with Toll Group Singapore will enhance the visibility of our offerings to the market and drive innovation and sustainability in the use of asset tracking and monitoring solutions." Prashanth Dharawath, Co-founder & CEO of Adapt Ideations.

For more information or to request a trial submit an enquiry at www.adaptideations.com/contact.

About Adapt Ideations

Adapt Ideations is a leading asset intelligence management enterprise specialising in designing and developing asset tracking and monitoring solutions for the global supply chain. Adapt Ideations is known for their ability to develop innovative, purpose built and affordable asset tracking and monitoring solutions assisting companies to automate everyday asset management functions in order to achieve greater visibility of their global supply chain operations. Adapt Ideations assists their clients to transform everyday data into operational efficiency. Adapt Ideations has a wide range of global asset tracking and monitoring solutions designed to cater to the needs of pharma, food & beverages, logistics and many more industries. To learn more visit www.adaptideations.com

About Toll Group

At Toll, we do more than just logistics – we move the businesses that move the world. Our 20,000 team members can help solve any logistics, transport or supply chain challenge – big or small. We have been supporting our customers for more than 130 years. Today, we support more than 20,000 customers worldwide with 500 sites in 26 markets and a forwarding network spanning 150 countries. We are proudly part of Japan Post. www.tollgroup.com

SOURCE Adapt Ideations

