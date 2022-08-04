U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

Adaptation Financial Advisors, Inc. A Legacy Firm.

·4 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptation Financial Advisors welcomes CEO and Founder, Alan Niemann's, youngest daughter onto the team as an Insurance Professional.

Alan Niemann, CEO and Founder of Adaptation Financial Advisors (AFA) has been helping clients build their legacies for 38 years with one goal in mind – taking care of his clients, employees, and their families. Especially over the last 5 years, Niemann has been working towards ensuring his clients and employees will continue to be taken care of after his departure. Most advisors have this same concern on whether it is better to find a successor from within the firm or sell to a third party. Niemann has decided a third option is the best course of action to truly ensure his clients and employees are taken care of – AFA becoming a legacy firm. 

At this year's family retreat, it was visible to see the next generation emerging with over 40 children in attendance, ranging in age from newborn to early twenties. Adaptation's goal is to provide each of these children an opportunity to join AFA in the future. To facilitate this, AFA helps our advisors put a buy-sell agreement in place. The buy-sell agreement gives family members the right to pass the relationships that the current advisor has built with their clients onto the next generation. If a family member is not ready, AFA will purchase the practice until they are ready, so that the advisor will not have to worry about how their legacy will be passed down. This is our overarching goal - for the AFA grandchildren to be serving our clients' grandchildren in the future. 

Kicking off the legacy program is the founders' 2 daughters, Avery and Ashton Niemann

AVERY NIEMANN:

March 2021, | Avery Niemann began with Adaptation Financial to act as a liaison for the family and the firm after Alan was in a motorcycle accident and unable to be in office for a period of time. Avery is currently based in Denver, Colorado and has worked her way to becoming Adaptation Financial's Chief Administrative Officer.  

"I found my way into the family business out of necessity and during a crisis," says Avery. "I would not wish for a repeat of last year, but I am endlessly grateful for the in depth look into the family business and what my dad has built over the last 38 years. I am so excited to be a part of a legacy business where I can contribute my own strengths and ideas while working with such a talented team to ensure that the next generation after me can one day have same of privilege of working at Adaptation."

ASHTON NIEMANN

August 2022, | Ashton Niemann is welcomed into the firm as an Insurance Professional on track to become a Financial Advisor. Ashton is a recent graduate from TCU where she received a bachelor's degree in Finance and was actively involved on campus through holding leadership positions in her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi. Beyond her academic involvement activities, Ashton worked for the Outdoor Program as a Trip Leader.

"While the name of the business has changed, I have very early memories of Adaptation," says Ashton. "I grew up meeting many of my dad's clients, quite a few who are now like family to me. My dad also taught my sister and me the importance of money management and life insurance from an early age. I'm now looking forward to pursuing a career as a future financial advisor in a business that has been a part of my whole life and will be around for many years to come."

ABOUT ADAPTATION FINANCIAL:

Adaptation Financial, Inc is a Hybrid Independent Registered Investment Advisory firm with over $750MM of client assets under management. The firm currently has 6 office locations across 3 states and caters to individual investors through a variety of financial services – tax and estate planning, property and casualty, stock options with a phantom stock plan, etc. Securities are offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Financial planning services are through Adaptation Financial Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Cambridge and Adaptation Financial Advisors are not affiliated.

Visit www.adaptfa.com or call 800-522-8727 to connect with an advisor in your area. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adaptation-financial-advisors-inc-a-legacy-firm-301599673.html

SOURCE Adaptation Financial Advisors

