Adaptavist Kicks-Off 2022 with Ecosystem Growth, and Momentum in Cloud Migration and Enterprise Services

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Adaptavist, the digital transformation expert, is starting 2022 with continued organizational and financial growth, fueled by new product and service development in cloud migration and other enterprise services for customers worldwide. The company has accelerated innovation through the acquisition of Sydney-based Agile Docs Software, as well as customer partnerships with industry leaders in key verticals including technology and banking such as leading US data software company Splunk, and a partnership with Docker. In addition, Adaptavist is also expanding its global footprint with an increased presence in Europe - all in an effort to drive enterprise software and services innovation within the Atlassian ecosystem and beyond.

According to Gartner, worldwide IT spending is set to grow over 5% in 2022, representing $4.5 trillion. While companies continue grappling with the effects of Covid, many are now positioned to move beyond short-term, stop-gap solutions and re-focus on more transformative, longer-term initiatives, with the cloud market expected to dwarf non-cloud by 2025. This shift will usher in an even greater reliance on companies like Adaptavist to help manage the increasing pace of change. Gartner predicts the IT services segment, which includes consulting and managed services, is expected to reach $1.3 trillion in 2022, up 7.9% from 2021, driven heavily by the imperative to transition to software-as-a-service and support flexibility and agility within businesses.

"Preparing for the ‘next normal' requires companies to embrace a ‘back to basics' approach in terms of investing in people, processes, and tools - an approach that will drive real value for your business," said Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO at Adaptavist. "At Adaptavist, we have taken our own advice on board and have enhanced our people, processes, and tools through strategic acquisitions like Agile Docs, regional expansion, and investment in more cloud, agile, DevOps, and ESM expertise. Our internal growth and integration uniquely positions us to continue leading digital transformation initiatives in the Atlassian ecosystem and beyond, and to continue delivering business impact and future opportunities for clients around the world."

Driving enterprise agility and transformation

With its acquisition of Agile Docs Software, based out of Sydney, Australia, Adaptavist solidifies its ongoing commitment to giving the best experience possible to Jira users. Agile Docs' applications, Hierarchy for Jira and JQL Sum Up, offer product and project managers greater visibility and precision across Jira. As part of the acquisition, the founder of Agile Docs Software and creator of these apps, Rhys Diab, joins Adaptavist with a focus on driving even more value for loyal customers through product innovation.

Supporting transition to the Cloud

Adaptavist has achieved Atlassian Cloud Specialized badge status in recognition for its expertise in providing services to customers transitioning to the cloud; from strategic guidance through to ongoing optimization and support. The latest Atlassian cloud migration projects include leading data software company Splunk as well as a large UK company in the banking sector.

Broader partner network and European footprint

Adaptavist has also strengthened its presence in the Netherlands (Europe) to support its Atlassian customers on the ground, building on its Atlassian Platinum Partner status and recent Gitlab partner status in the region. Finally, Adaptavist is now an official Docker partner, the industry-leading container platform for rapid app/microservices development and delivery. Such partnerships enable Adaptavist to support a greater number of customers regionally with agile, DevOps, ITSM, and collaborative work management.

About Adaptavist

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, helping organisations boost agility and overcome the challenges of digital transformation. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 500 employees globally, with a 18,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist supports customers with applications, consultancy, agile implementation, app integration, training, managed services, and licensing solutions - through strong partnerships with Atlassian (a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner and a Platinum Marketplace Partner) as well as partnerships with Slack, AWS, GitLab, Aha!, Temporall and more.

The company has been awarded the Queen's Awards for Enterprise, Deloitte's Technology Fast 50, and The Sunday Times Tech Track Award 2019.

