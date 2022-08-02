U.S. markets closed

AdaptHealth Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASD: AHCO) will replace Meritor Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, August 4. S&P 500 constituent Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is acquiring Meritor in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

August 4, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

AdaptHealth

AHCO

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Meritor

MTOR

Industrials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adapthealth-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301597435.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

