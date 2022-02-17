U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

Adaptiva Founder Deepak Kumar to Become Executive Chairman and Architect, Handing Chief Executive Duties to Doug Kennedy

Adaptiva
·3 min read

Kennedy takes the reins as Kumar's vision for an experienced executive leadership team nears completion

Adaptiva Logo

Adaptiva Logo
Adaptiva Logo

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptiva today announced it has completed its executive leadership development process with the promotion of Doug Kennedy to chief executive officer, while founder Deepak Kumar will become executive chairman and architect, effective immediately.

Earlier this month, Adaptiva added a chief product officer and chief financial officer to its executive leadership team for the first time in the company's history. This completed a two-year process Kumar initiated to fill out the executive leadership team with industry veterans to allow him to focus on the next strategic phase of Adaptiva as executive chairman and architect. Having handed day-to-day business operations to the executive team, Dr. Kumar will focus on how Adaptiva's core technology will shape the future of edge cloud computing and the experiences it will enable.

"With an unmatched executive leadership team in place whose body of work speaks for itself, it is time for Adaptiva to fully capitalize on the opportunity in front of us and Doug has proven to be the right executive to lead the company through that process," said Kumar, Adaptiva's founder, executive chairman, and architect. "Business is more decentralized than ever, yet users continue to expect more powerful digital experiences from work and everyday life. Our new organizational structure will allow Adaptiva to be at the leading edge of a new enterprise architecture that will enable these experiences in ways that aren't possible today."

Kennedy originally joined Adaptiva as chief growth officer in 2019 and was promoted to chief operating officer last year. With his guidance, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has been present for much of his tenure, the company has achieved record growth numbers across revenue, new customers, customer retention, new employees, and new partners. As CEO, all business units will report to Kennedy who will report to Kumar.

"Having uniquely solved significant gaps in how enterprises manage endpoints, Adaptiva's distributed computing model is exclusively positioned to enable powerful experiences at the edge that will usher in a new paradigm of applications," explained Kennedy, Adaptiva CEO. "I'm humbled by Deepak's trust in my leadership, and eager to continue working with the world-class Adaptiva team to fully realize the opportunities in front of us that are powered by the innovative technology that the team has created."

Learn more about Adaptiva's solutions and see open roles at adaptiva.com.

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva provides serverless endpoint management that eliminates the need for a vast IT infrastructure and monitors itself by automating traditionally manual tasks. Leveraging innovative peer-to-peer protocols, the Adaptiva Edge Platform is powered by the surplus capacity of existing devices already on the network — in the office or working from home. This enables IT to continuously deliver software, configurations, and patches to endpoints no matter where they are. The world's largest enterprise organizations and government agencies rely on Adaptiva for real-time endpoint visibility and content delivery, as well as automated compliance checks, remediations, and patching without ever throttling the network or the end-user experience. Learn how at adaptiva.com.

Adaptiva Contact:
Andy Tolton
E: andy.tolton@adaptiva.com
M: +1-425-681-2770

