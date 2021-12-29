Adaptive Biotechnologies to Present Virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

SEATTLE, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Adaptive Biotechnologies’ management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 10th at 12:45 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.adaptivebiotech.com.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. We have three commercial products and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

ADAPTIVE INVESTORS
Karina Calzadilla, Vice President, Investor Relations
201-396-1687
Carrie Mendivil, Gilmartin Group
investors@adaptivebiotech.com

ADAPTIVE MEDIA
Erica Schmitt
206-279-2423
media@adaptivebiotech.com


