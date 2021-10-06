U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.55
    +17.83 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,416.99
    +102.32 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,501.91
    +68.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.00
    -13.36 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.04
    -1.89 (-2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0050 (-0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4000
    -0.0720 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,227.29
    +3,749.89 (+7.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,330.97
    +67.87 (+5.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Adaptive Biotechnologies to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 3, 2021

Adaptive Biotechnologies
·1 min read
In this article:
SEATTLE, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Company management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.adaptivebiotech.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay within 24 hours after the event.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. We have three commercial products and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

CONTACT: ADAPTIVE INVESTORS Karina Calzadilla, Vice President, Investor Relations 201-396-1687 Carrie Mendivil, Gilmartin Group investors@adaptivebiotech.com ADAPTIVE MEDIA Beth Keshishian 917-912-7195 media@adaptivebiotech.com


