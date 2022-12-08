Adaptive Clothing Market is Projected to Reach US$ 5.67 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research

The Adaptive Clothing Market is expected to reach US$ 5.67 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.24% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Adaptive Clothing Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Adaptive Clothing market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The growing geriatric population along with increasing disabilities in people, among kids as well as adults.

As per World Bank, around 15% of the global population is experiencing disability.

Also, according to the United Nation, in 2017, the number of people aged 60 or above was 962 million and the geriatric population is growing at a steady rate of 3% annually, thus offering immense opportunities to the industry participants.

However, limited awareness regarding the availability of adaptive clothing is one of the restraining factors.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Adaptive Clothing Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product (Adaptive Dresses, Adaptive Tops & Pants),

By End Use (Geriatric Population, Disabled Adults & Children),

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Adaptive Clothing Market Insights

Market Trends by End-Use Type

The global adaptive clothing market has been bifurcated into the geriatric population and disabled adults & children. The Geriatric Population segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is likely to register a steady CAGR during the review period. This is mainly attributed to the surging geriatric population in the developed countries of Europe, and Japan. Further, increasing standard of living and raising awareness of adaptive clothing in old-age homes and hospitals further boosts the segment growth.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The European Market garnered the highest market share in 2021 and is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR during the review period. Europe has the highest percentage of population aged 60 and above, with 25% of the global geriatric population, thus has a large consumer base for adaptive clothing, booting the regional demand. Also, high prevalence of orthopaedic diseases among aged population, further bolsters the European market growth. Italy, Germany, France, and Spain have large population of aged population, thus contribution substantially to the regional market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Adaptive Clothing Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

PVH Corp. (The U.S.)

Silvert’s Adaptive Clothing & Footwear (Canada)

NBZ Apparel International (The U.S.)

Able2Wear (UK)

Adaptions By Adrian (The U.S.)

Professional fit Clothing (The U.S.)

Adaptive Clothing Showroom (The U.S.)

Creation Comfort (Canada)

Buck & Buck (The U.S.)

Izzy Camilleri (Canada)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Adaptive Clothing Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

