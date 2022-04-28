U.S. markets closed

Adaptive Front Lighting Market to Surpass US$ 2.3 Bn through 2032 - Future Market Insights

·5 min read

Adaptive Front Lighting Market by Technology (Ultrasonic Sensor, Lidar Sensor, Radar Sensor, Camera Sensor, Infrared Sensor, Pressure Sensor), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Vehicle type (Passenger Vehicles, LCV, HCV) & Region for 2022-2032

NEWARK, Del., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global adaptive front lighting market is projected to expand at a 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period, with the market valuation reaching US$ 2.3 Bn by 2032. The adaptive front lighting system adjusts the headlights of the vehicle so that the driver has optimum night vision without compromising safety.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

Increasing safety concerns among consumers regarding visibility at night, along with ongoing technological advancements in front lighting systems is expected to spur demand in the market. Additionally, rising sales of automobiles across the globe are anticipated to create opportunities for growth in the market.

Growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in passenger cars worldwide is fueling sales of adaptive front lighting. These systems optimize the distribution of light from headlights according to driving circumstances and road conditions and maximize the driver's visibility during the night.

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis and Insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14521

"The introduction of connective technology such as IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) in adaptive front lighting is expected to drive sales in the market. Besides this, ongoing technological advancements in-vehicle telematics will create a conducive environment for the growth in the market," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on product type, the ultrasonic sensor segment is projected to hold approximately 37.4% of the total market share in 2022.

  • In terms of sales channel, demand in the OEM segment is anticipated to grow at a 13.5% CAGR through 2032.

  • By vehicle type, total sales in the passenger vehicle segment are projected to reach about US$ 1,217.6 Mn by end of the forecast period.

  • Germany will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with demand increasing at a 14.5% CAGR over the assessment period.

  • The U.S. is expected to dominate the North American adaptive front lighting market, holding 87.3% of the North American market share in 2022.

Leading Companies Profiled in Adaptive Front Lighting Market are:

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Stanley Electric Co. Ltd

  • Koito Manufacturing

  • Hella GmbH CO. Ltd.

  • Magneti Marelli S.p.A

  • Valeo SA

  • Continental AG

  • Denso Corporation

  • Hyundai Mobis

  • Johnson Electric

Feel Free to Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14521

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global adaptive front lighting market include Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Koito Manufacturing, Valeo SA, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Johnson Electric, and others.

Key players are focusing on enhancing the adaptive front lighting system technology that allows drivers to improve visual comfort and safety under all conditions. They are providing energy-efficient and long-lasting light sources in headlamps, rear combination lamps and other automotive lamps. Many major players are focusing on technological developments for adaptive front lighting systems. For instance:

  • In Sept 2021, Hella introduced LED rear lamps that are robust, durable and energy-efficient as well as have a variety of design options.

Adaptive Front Lighting Market by Category

By Technology:

  • Ultrasonic Sensor

  • Lidar Sensor

  • Radar Sensor

  • Camera Sensor

  • Infrared Sensor

  • Pressure Sensor

By Sales Channel:

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Vehicles

  • LCV

  • HCV

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14521

More Insights into the Global Adaptive Front Lighting Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the Global Adaptive Front Lighting market, providing historical data between 2017 and 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032. To understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on technology (ultrasonic sensor, lidar sensor, radar sensor, camera sensor, infrared sensor, pressure sensor), by sales channel (OEM, Aftermarket), by vehicle type (passenger vehicles, LCV, HCV) & by region ( North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Automotive Market Insights Landscape

Tipper Pads Market – The tipper pads market is projected to record a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Sales of tipper pads is expected to rise due to increasing infrastructural developments. In addition to this, demand for tipper pads is rising on account of the growing market in the developing regions.

Wheel studs Market – The global wheel studs market size is expected to reach US$ 4.8 Billion in 2022 and US$ 7.1 Billion in 2032. It is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market - Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market is estimated at US$ 21.03 Bn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 4.7% CAGR during the assessment period 2022 - 2030

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centres in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/adaptive-front-lighting-market
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adaptive-front-lighting-market-to-surpass-us-2-3-bn-through-2032--future-market-insights-301534558.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

