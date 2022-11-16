U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

Adaptive Learning Software Market Size to Grow by USD 1178.71 million from 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Adaptive Learning Software Market share is set to increase by  USD 1178.71 Million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 19.37% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 17.39% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Adaptive Learning Software Market 2023-2027

Global Adaptive Learning Software MarketParent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global adaptive learning software market as a part of the global education services market. The parent market, the global education services market, covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers.

Technavio calculates the global education services market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, software, teaching materials, solutions, and services.

Global Adaptive Learning Software Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Adaptive Learning Software Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

    Global Adaptive Learning Software Market– Customer Landscape

  • The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Adaptive Learning Software MarketSegmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Adaptive Learning Software Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Adaptive Learning Software Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

  • North America is the fastest-growing region in the global Adaptive Learning Software Market compared to other regions. 39% growth will originate from North America. The US government's dedication to raising educational standards and its strategic efforts to popularise the idea of adaptive learning solutions are the main drivers of the market's expansion. Numerous online colleges have begun utilizing cloud-based adaptive learning software due to the many applications it has. In North American nations, educational institutions are becoming highly interested in tailoring the learning experience for pupils by examining their unique learning styles.

Type Segment Overview

  • The Global Adaptive Learning Software Market as per end-user segmentation is categorized into Ed-tech companies, Educational institutions, and Corporate sectors.

  • Revenue Generating Segment - Large enterprises are using Adaptive Learning Software Market to make their business more profitable. The rising need for individualized learning, particularly in the K–12 and higher education sectors, is one of the main drivers of market segment growth. The rising need for individualized learning, particularly in the K–12 and higher education sectors, is one of the main drivers of market segment growth. To aid in the learning process, ed-tech businesses have been providing innovative instructional technology to the education industry.

Global Adaptive Learning Software Market– Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

  • The global market for adaptive learning software is expanding due to the rising need for individualized learning. One of the crucial instruments for enabling tailored education and making schoolwork easier for pupils is adaptive learning. Every student differs in his or her ability to focus and grasp information, and a one-size-fits-all approach to teaching is inapplicable to the learning process. As a result, more suppliers are offering solutions for adaptive learning.

  • A precise student profile must be created, according to the majority of edTech companies and educational institutions, in order to provide a tailored learning experience. Consequently, adaptive learning ensures that each student will effectively complete the course material by establishing a personalized learning pathway.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

  • The expansion of the global market for adaptive learning software will be fueled by its assessment functionalities. Software for adaptive learning is used in businesses to analyze and streamline staff training programs.

  • Many firms used conventional techniques to deliver training and evaluate employees prior to the implementation of LMS software, including paper handouts, PowerPoint presentations, and quizzes.

  • Real-time staff training and evaluation are made possible by the adoption of adaptive learning software by businesses. Employees' accomplishments are evaluated based on their position, level of expertise, and other factors. Such facilities provided by vendors will drive the demand for adaptive learning software during the forecast period

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

  • One of the biggest obstacles to the expansion of the global market for adaptive learning software is the rising expenses associated with deployment and training. The main obstacles limiting market expansion are the price of adaptive learning software and its deployment.

  • In addition, there is a lack of faculty digital literacy in many institutions, particularly in poor nations.  Institutions and organizations must instruct their staff on the software's capabilities and functionality when the implementation is complete.

  • Additionally, it's important to regularly update the adaptive learning software because it needs to be modified frequently. The market's expansion may be hampered by these additional expenditures for updating and renewing subscriptions.

Adaptive Learning Software Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the Adaptive Learning Software Market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the Adaptive Learning Software Market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the Adaptive Learning Software Market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Adaptive Learning Software Market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The Learning Management System Market is projected to grow by USD 44978.02 million with a CAGR of 20.85% from 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by end-user (Academic, Corporate) and Deployment (On-Premise, On-cloud), Geography(North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The Personal Development Market is projected to grow by USD 755.16 million with a CAGR of 8.31% from 2022 to 2027. The cryptocurrency market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Type(Self-awareness and skillset enhancement, Mental health, Physical health) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Adaptive Learning Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.37%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1178.71 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

17.39

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., DreamBox Learning Inc., iEnergizer Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Kidaptive Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Lincoln Learning Solutions, Microsoft Corp., New Leaf Technologies Pty Ltd., Pearson Plc, Richardson Consulting Group, Skillsoft Corp., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Totara Learning Solutions Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global adaptive learning software market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Ed-tech companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Educational institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Corporate sectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 7.3 Cloud-based deployment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 On-premises deployment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 12.4 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

  • 12.5 D2L Corp.

  • 12.6 DreamBox Learning Inc.

  • 12.7 iEnergizer Ltd.

  • 12.8 Instructure Holdings Inc.

  • 12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.10 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • 12.11 Kidaptive Inc.

  • 12.12 Korn Ferry

  • 12.13 Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • 12.14 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.15 New Leaf Technologies Pty Ltd.

  • 12.16 Pearson Plc

  • 12.17 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Adaptive Learning Software Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adaptive-learning-software-market-size-to-grow-by--usd-1178-71-million-from-2022-to-2027---assessment-on-parent-market-five-forces-analysis-market-dynamics--segmentation---technavio-301678959.html

SOURCE Technavio

