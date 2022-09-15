U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

Adaptive Optics Market to Reach $4.9 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 25.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·7 min read

A prominent increase in the number of retinal degenerative diseases in the people along with escalating use of adaptive optics in instruments used for viewing distant objects has provided impetus to global adaptive optics market expansion.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Adaptive Optics Market by Component (Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator, Control System), by Industry Vertical (Astronomy, Biomedical, Military & Defense, Industrial & Manufacturing, Others), by Application (Ophthalmology, Microscopy, Laser Application, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global adaptive optics industry was estimated at $494.5 million in 2021, and is set to reach $4.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in cases of retinal degenerative disorders and growing demand for adaptive optics in astronomical activities boost the growth of the global adaptive optics market. Moreover, increase in demand for high-resolution microscopy in various biomedical research operations aids the growth of the global market. However, huge initial costs of adaptive systems and complex design along with optimization of space optical solutions are a few factors that can hinder the growth of the global market. Nevertheless, escalating demand for photonics-based products and a rise in research and development activities in advanced optics technology are predicted to generate new growth avenues for the global market.

Download Report (304 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4152

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the expansion of the global adaptive optics market due to supply chain interruption.

  • Temporary halt of the production activities related to adaptive optics due to lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak impacted the growth of the global market.

The wavefront modulator segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue in 2031

Based on the type, the wavefront sensor segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global adaptive optics market share. However, the wavefront modulator segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031, contributing more than one-third of the global market share. Furthermore, this segment is also likely to register the highest CAGR of nearly 27.0 % during the forecast timeline. The growth of the wavefront modulator segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the wide application of wavefront modulators in optical information processing systems. The report also includes other segments such as the control system.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4152

The military & defense segment to hold the major market share from 2022 to 2031

On basis of the industry vertical, the military & defense segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global adaptive optics market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The segmental growth over the forecast timeline can be attributed to the extensive application of adaptive optics in the military & defense sector as the adaptive optics to improve the performance of laser-based weapon systems. The report also analyzes other segments such as astronomy, biomedical, industrial & manufacturing, and others segments.

The microscopy segment to dominate the global market by 2031

In terms of the application, the microscopy segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global adaptive optics market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The expansion of this segment over the forecast timeline is owing to large-scale use of adaptive optics in high-resolution microscopy. The report also includes other segments such as Ophthalmology, Laser Application, and Others.

North America to retain global market domination over 2022-2031

By Region, North America contributed notably toward an overall market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than two-fifths of the global adaptive optics market share in 2021. The region is projected to dominate the global market even in 2031. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the increased presence of numerous companies operating across North America. In addition, the key players operating across the industry in North America are offering advanced adaptive optics systems to be used across defense, astronomy, medical, manufacturing, and other industries. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 29.0% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to the approval of adaptive optics devices in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Furthermore, increasing acceptance of adaptive optics for retinal imaging is anticipated to fuel the adaptive optics market in this region. The report also analyzes other segments including LAMEA and Europe.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4152

Major market players

  • Active Optical Systems LLC

  • Adaptica Srl

  • Aka Optics SAS

  • ALPAO

  • Baker Adaptive Optics

  • Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

  • Boston Micromachines Corporation

  • Edmund Optics Inc.

  • Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd.

  • Flexible Optical B.V.

  • Imagine Optic

  • Iris AO, Inc.

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Phasics SA

  • Synopsys, Inc.

  • Teledyne e2v

  • Thorlabs, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global adaptive optics market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4152

Similar Reports We Have on Optics Industry:

Military and Aerospace Fiber Optics Market by Mode (Single-Mode and Multi-Mode), Application (Radar Systems, Flight Management Systems, In-flight Entertainment Systems, Communication Systems, Electronic Warfare, Cabin Interiors, Avionics and Others), and End User (Commercial, Military, Space, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2031.

Military Electro-Optics/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market by System (Laser, Targeting, and Imaging), Technology (Uncooled and Cooled), Imaging Technology (Scanning, Starring, Hyperspectral, and Multispectral), Application (Military Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), and Platform (Airborne, Land-Based and Naval): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031.

Tactical Optics Market by Product (Weapon Scopes & Sights, Handheld Sighting Devices, and Cameras & Displays), Platform (Ground, Naval and Airborne), Application (ISR, Target Acquisition & Identification, Border & Coastal Patrol, and Search & Rescue), End User (Manned Platform, Weapon Mounted, Soldier and Unmanned Platform), and Range (Short Range, Medium Range and Long Range): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa 
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States 
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com 
Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adaptive-optics-market-to-reach-4-9-billion-globally-by-2031-at-25-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301625112.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

