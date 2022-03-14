U.S. markets closed

Adaptive Research Expands Operations Team to Position the Company for Growth in 2022

Adaptive Research Inc
·4 min read
Adaptive Research Inc
Adaptive Research Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Research, an integrated clinical trial site organization with a unique purpose to democratize clinical trials by integrating community physicians into the clinical trial process, announced today the addition of Christine Wong, MD as Director, External Affairs; and Claude Nguyen, MD as Director, Clinical Informatics to the Company’s operations teams.

“We are pleased to welcome Drs. Wong and Nguyen to our team as their combined healthcare, clinical trial, and technology expertise will expand our capabilities and position Adaptive Research for significant growth this year,” said Deepak Behera, MD, President & Chief Executive Officer. “In his career, Claude has worked to expand telemedicine to high-need rural areas in the most cost-effective manner possible while preserving high quality care. And, Christine’s telemedicine experience along with her ability to foster collaboration across disciplines and geographies will expand our sponsor and physician network.”

Dr. Behera, concluded, “In 2021, we increased the number of physicians in our network to over 350,000 patient lives in order to help life science companies tap into a larger, undiluted patient pool from community clinics for their clinical trials. We look forward to the contribution from these experienced professionals as we bridge the divide between technology and healthcare and carry forward our momentum into 2022.”

Biographies:

Christine Wong, MD
Consultant Director, External Affairs
Dr. Wong is a triple board-certified neurologist (Neurology, Vascular Neurology, Neurocritical care) with over 12 years of clinical, quality, and research experience. She is a founding physician partner of Bay Area Neurospecialists Group, which partners with AHMC Seton Medical Center and at Kentfield Rehabilitation Hospital, to provide exceptional care individuals with brain injury. Previously, Dr. Wong was Attending Physician, Vascular Neurology and Neurocritical Care at Sutter Health California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC) for 9 years and served as Co-Chair of Neurosciences Quality Improvement Committee for 7 years. In this role, Dr. Wong’s keen collaborative skills fostered teamwork across disciplines and geographic areas, promoting clinical excellence throughout Sutter’s rapidly expanding Telestroke network. Dr. Wong received her medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry and completed post-graduate residency training at CPMC and University of California Los Angeles. Completion of a two-year Vascular Neurology Fellowship included active participation with clinical trials, research publications, and coursework at the Clinical & Translational Science Institute at the University of California San Francisco.

Claude Nguyen, MD, MSEd
Consultant Director, Clinical Informatics
Dr. Nguyen is a board-certified vascular neurologist with over 10 years of experience in stroke and cerebrovascular disease, program development, telemedicine, and clinical research. He is a founding physician partner of Bay Area Neurospecialists Group, and is affiliated with AHMC Seton Medical Center and Current Neurology Solutions. Previously, Dr. Nguyen served as Telestroke Director at Baylor Scott White Health in central TX, working to expand telemedicine to high-need rural areas in the most cost-effective manner possible while preserving high quality care. Prior to this, he was at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was an Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurology and served as Stroke Medical Director at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Through Penn, he also received a master's degree in Medical Education, and founded a medical technology startup through the Penn Center for Innovation. Dr. Nguyen received his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin, completed neurology residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, and completed a two-year NIH-sponsored vascular neurology fellowship at UT Houston.

About Adaptive Research

Adaptive Research is an integrated clinical trial site organization with a unique purpose to democratize clinical trials by utilizing digital technologies and integrating community physicians and associated community networks into the clinical trial process. By introducing new community clinics to clinical trials, Adaptive can enable life science companies to tap into a larger, undiluted, and diverse patient pool to accelerate drug/device development. Adaptive offers a wide range of solutions for biotech/pharma sponsors, contract research organizations, and investigational sites to ensure patient diversity, increase patient access to potentially lifesaving investigational agents, devices or innovative disruptive technologies, and achieve improved clinical trial outcomes. Additional information can be found at: https://adaptiveresearch.org

Contact

Matt De Luna
Chief Financial Officer
m.deluna@adaptiveresearch.org


