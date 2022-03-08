Adaptive Research and UBERDOC Announce Collaboration to Expand Clinical Trial Access to Physicians and Patients

Adaptive Research Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Research, an integrated clinical trial site organization with a unique purpose to democratize clinical trials by integrating community physicians into the clinical trial process, and UBERDOC, the leading direct-to-consumer digital healthcare platform, announced today a collaboration to expand clinical trial access to the physicians and clinical trial sites in the UBERDOC network.

With this collaboration Adaptive Research will be provided access to the UBERDOC physicians who are qualified to be clinical trial investigators. Adaptive Research will also have access to the UBERDOC clinics, hospitals, and other similar institutions which have the facilities and staff necessary to run a clinical trial.

In turn, UBERDOC will be able to offer Adaptive Research’s clinical trial opportunities to the over 3,000 board-certified physicians and specialists in their network. Adaptive Research offers pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) a wide range of solutions to improve their clinical trial recruitment, and these companies will now have patient-access through the UBERDOC physician network.

“We are excited to partner with UBERDOC to expand our network of physicians, clinics and hospitals,” said Deepak Behera, MD, President & Chief Executive Officer of Adaptive Research. “UBERDOC’s mission to decentralize the healthcare treatment landscape perfectly synergizes with our goal to bring clinical trials to the broader community. We look forward to working together to generate greater access to clinical trials and provide a path to market for groundbreaking medical products.”

Paula Muto, MD, FACS, CEO and founder of UBERDOC, added, “As the leading direct-to-consumer digital healthcare platform, we are committed to connecting physicians and patients with the care they need. This partnership with Adaptive Research will alert our physician network of certain clinical trials and give them the support to participate in the trial. This is another way UBERDOC is changing the healthcare status quo by meeting patients where they are.”

Story continues

About UBERDOC

UBERDOC is an innovative healthcare platform that connects patients with available board-certified doctors and specialists for in-person and telemedicine appointments at a transparent price. The Company provides direct access with no phone calls, no waiting, no insurance approvals or referrals needed and no surprise bills. UBERDOC is convenient and easy to use for both doctor and patient. See the right doctor, right away at https://uber-docs.com/

About Adaptive Research

Adaptive Research is an integrated clinical trial site organization with a unique purpose to democratize clinical trials by utilizing digital technologies and integrating community physicians and associated community networks into the clinical trial process. By introducing new community clinics to clinical trials, Adaptive Research can enable life science companies to tap into a larger, undiluted, and diverse patient pool to accelerate drug/device development. Adaptive Research offers a wide range of solutions for biotech/pharma sponsors, contract research organizations, and investigational sites to ensure patient diversity, increase patient access to potentially lifesaving investigational agents, devices or innovative disruptive technologies, and achieve improved clinical trial outcomes. Additional information can be found at: https://adaptiveresearch.org

Contacts:

UBERDOC

Brianna Socci

Founder, Chief Product Officer

brianna@uber-docs.com

Adaptive Research

Matt De Luna

Chief Financial Officer

m.deluna@adaptiveresearch.org



