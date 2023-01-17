Adaptogens Market to hit $ 19 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

The adaptogens market valuation is anticipated to exceed USD 19 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

Rising demand for pharmaceutical products has resulted in increased production scales, which has powered the market growth. Adaptogens can boost overall health and specifically help relieve mental and physical fatigue that can come with stress. Additionally, it can reduce the pain and inflammation caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Over the past few years, the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the importance of maintaining good eating habits for immunity building. As a result, dependence on natural foods has surged, due to their numerous health benefits. Certain plants and adaptogens have captured the attention of consumers wishing to boost their disease resistance. This trend has encouraged many pharmaceutical firms to invest in product R&D for manufacturing medications with adaptogens.

The adaptogens market size from schisandra segment will witness over 6.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032, thanks to the ingredient’s astringent qualities, it finds wide application in skincare products. Astringent helps to enhance skin glow by holding its moisture and reducing fine lines. Additionally, the usage of schisandra also imparts shine and thickness to the hair. It is effective in treating insomnia, which makes it an important ingredient of sleep-support supplements. As per sleep foundation, over 30% to 48% of older adults have insomnia. The rising demand for sleep support supplements is also likely to influence schisandra uptake in the beauty and healthcare industry.

The adaptogens market from powder segment is set to surpass USD 8.5 billion by 2032. The inclusion of adaptogens as a part of healthy diets has witnessed a steady growth in recent times. Adaptogens are known for improving attention, combating the effects of stress, boosting immune system and improving energy levels when consumed in diets. Since they have a bitter taste, people prefer consuming it in powdered form where it can be added to various drinks or can be sprinkled on food to make the food more nutritious.

The pharmaceutical segment in the adaptogens market is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2032. With potential health benefits ranging from a stronger immune system, improved endurance, more energy, and better stamina, consumer interest in adaptogens has grown multifield over the last few years. They are expected to see significant demand in the coming years as consumers look to manage heightened levels of stress and anxiety post the pandemic. As per estimates from the we forum, nearly 275 million people suffer from anxiety disorders globally. Since adaptogens can manage both, physical and mental stressors, they are increasingly being used in the pharmaceutical industry.

Europe adaptogens market size is projected to cross USD 4 billion by 2032. The use of natural ingredients in skin care and cosmetic products is propelling the industry expansion. The use of adaptogens in skincare is said to soothe irritation and thwart signs of aging. The idea is that adaptogens help the body to adapt to all the stressors of life, such as pollution, UV rays, and oxidation, etc., so it can better fend them off.

Some of the leading companies operating in the adaptogens market include REBBL, Organic India, Nutra Science Labs, Nutracap Labs, Organika Health Products Inc, PLT Health Solutions, Xi’an Greena Biotech Co. Ltd., Organic Herb Inc, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd., and UNO VETCHEM. In an attempt to retain themselves in today’s competitive environment, these companies are leveraging the power of ecommerce and awareness programs to reach out to a newer customer base.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Adaptogens industry 3600 synopses, 2023 – 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Source trends

2.1.4 End-use trends

2.1.5 Application trends

2.1.6 Distribution channel trends

Chapter 3 Adaptogens Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 COVID-19 overview on global economy

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.3.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.3 Impact of COVID-19 on industry value chain

3.4 Raw material analysis

3.5 Technology landscape

3.5.1 Manufacturing process of ashwagandha powder

3.5.2 Manufacturing process of Ginseng using high hydrostatic pressure treatment combined with UV-TiO2 photocatalysis

3.5.3 Manufacturing process of adaptogenic mushrooms

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Canada

3.6.3 Europe

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 North America: Increasing production of pharmaceutical products will propel adaptogens market

3.7.1.2 Europe: Use of natural ingredients in skin care and cosmetics will fuel adaptogen market

3.7.1.3 Asia pacific- Rising health consciousness propels demand for natural dietary supplements

3.7.2 Industry challenges & pitfalls

3.7.2.1 High initial investment and long-term return

3.7.2.2 Stringent regulations regarding the use of adaptogens may hinder its market growth

3.8 Innovation & sustainability

3.9 Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.9.1 Emerging Business Model

3.9.1.1 New product launch

3.9.1.2 Partnership

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

3.12 Cost structure analysis, 2020

3.13 Adaptogens prices, by region

3.13.1 Pricing analysis, by source

3.13.1.1 Ashwagandha

3.13.1.2 Ginseng

3.13.1.3 Astragalus

3.13.1.4 Holy Basil

3.13.1.5 Rhodiola Rosea

3.13.1.6 Schisandra

3.13.1.7 Adaptogenic mushrooms

3.13.1.8 Others

3.13.2 Impact of COVID-19 on adaptogen prices

3.14 Impact of COVID-19 on adaptogens demand, by application

3.14.1 Food & Beverages

3.14.2 Dietary & sports supplements

3.14.3 Pharmaceutical

3.14.4 Cosmetics

3.14.5 Animal Feed

