The Adaptogens Market is slated to exceed USD 14 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read
The growth of the adaptogens market is driven by surging demand for functional food & beverage products, the proliferating cosmetics industry, mounting awareness pertaining to health and nutrition, and burgeoning demand for effective therapeutics during COVID-19, says this report.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent report by Global Market Insights Inc., the Adaptogens Market was valued at USD 8.5 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a valuation of around USD 14 billion by 2027, registering with a CAGR of 7% from 2021-2027. The research report provides a detailed analysis of market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, and major investment pockets.

Adaptogens refer to a class of natural substances that are known to enhance the body’s resistance to environmental, physical, and emotional stressors. They are known to boost immunity against diseases, improve skin health, and enhance stress resistance in livestock. Growing utilization of adaptogens in food & beverage products, nutritional supplements, animal feed, and cosmetic products is slated to facilitate market growth through the forecast timeline.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5189

Holy basil is incorporated in various beverages, such as tea, coffee, and juice, among others. Growing usage of holy basil by food & beverage formulators is likely to fuel product adoption in the coming years. Moreover, launch of innovative food & beverage products like juices and lattes consisting of holy basil to help in stress relief is slated to further boost product demand. Driven by these factors, the adaptogens market size from the holy basil source segment is expected to see substantial growth to reach a valuation of more than USD 690 million by 2027.

Meanwhile, the Rhodiola rosea source segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8% through the analysis period. Prevalent application of Rhodiola rosea in dietary and sports supplements, coupled with surging health-consciousness among consumers, is foreseen to bolster segmental growth over the assessment timeline.

Key reasons for adaptogens market growth:

  1. Increasing demand in animal feed.

  2. Surging uptake in cosmetic industry.

  3. Prominent usage in dietary supplements.

  4. High adoption in food & beverage products.

  5. Soaring importance in COVID-19 treatment.

2027 forecasts show ‘capsule’ segment retaining its dominance:

From the end-use perspective, the capsule segment size is speculated to exceed USD 4 billion in revenue by 2027, progressing at a steady CAGR through the study timeframe. In product form, adaptogens are widely used in herbal dietary supplements and pharmaceutical formulations on account of the ease of handling and consumption, their ability to mask the odor and taste of unpleasant medicines, easy and fast digestion, and the odorless and tasteless nature of adaptogens, which is anticipated to propel segmental development in the forthcoming years.

Europe to maintain top status in terms of revenue:

On the regional spectrum, the Europe adaptogens market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 7% over the forecast timeline owing to the expanding cosmetic and dietary supplement sectors in the region. Mounting demand for dietary supplements to enhance immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe is set to further fuel product demand. Additionally, soaring consumer awareness pertaining to the importance of presentable looks and personal grooming would bolster product uptake in the domestic cosmetic industry, which is likely to foster regional market outlook over the following years.

Request for the customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5189

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on adaptogens market:

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created a need for identifying effective therapies to prevent and treat acute viral and stress-induced illnesses. Studies found that adaptogens could be beneficial in prophylaxis and treatment of viral infections at all stages of progression of inflammation, along with aiding in recovery. As a result, mounting prominence of adaptogens in COVID-19 treatment has been favorable for market growth during the pandemic.

Leading market players:

Key companies in the global adaptogens industry are Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd, Xi’an Greena Biotech Co. Ltd, PLT Health Solutions, Organic Herb Inc, and Amax Nutrasource Inc., among others.

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: +1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com Web: https://www.gminsights.com


