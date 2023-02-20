U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.92
    +0.58 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.00
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1310
    +0.0170 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,873.13
    +253.45 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    564.35
    +24.02 (+4.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,006.48
    +2.12 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

ADAS Market worth $65.1 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·10 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAS Market is projected to grow from USD 30.9 billion in 2022 to USD 65.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.7%., according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is increasing quickly due to the rise in traffic accidents on a global scale. To make driving safer and cut down on accidents, automakers are heavily investing in the development of these technologies. Customers are increasingly choosing vehicles with ADAS capabilities as they become more aware of the safety advantages of these systems. The need for ADAS is being further increased by governments drafting legislation to make such systems required in vehicles.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1201

Browse in-depth TOC on "ADAS Market"

456 - Tables
95 - Figures
492 - Pages

ADAS Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size

USD 65.1 billion in 2030

Growth Rate

9.7% of CAGR

Largest Market

Asia Pacific

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

System, Component, Offering, Electric Vehicle, Level of Autonomy, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Class, Sales Channel, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World

Report Highlights

Updated financial information/Company Evaluation Quadrant

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing demand of autonomous vehicles

Key Market Drivers

ADAS to increase vehicle safety

 

BEV segment to be the largest market by value during forecast period

BEVs have an increasing demand due to concerns about emission reductions worldwide. Due to the low availability of charging stations and the high cost of EV batteries, BEVs had a low demand. However, the demand for BEVs has increased significantly due to the decreasing cost of EV batteries at a fast and steady rate coupled with increasing EV range and a growing EV charging network worldwide. BEVs contributed to a considerable part of top-selling EVs in the market in 2022. BEVs are available in multiple segments, including sedans, SUVs, and hatchbacks. Many OEMs are launching electric vehicles to cater to the market demand. Tesla, Volkswagen AG (Germany), SAIC Motors (China), BYD, and Stellantis (Netherlands) are the pure electric vehicle companies topping sales. In contrast, OEMs such as Nissan, Toyota, and GM offer tough competition to electric vehicle manufacturers. Tesla is a bestseller in North America and Europe, whereas Wuling HongGuang Mini EV is a low-cost EV popular in China. BEV models such as Tesla Model X offer autopilot ADAS features, including adaptive cruise control, auto park, and lane departure warning systems. OEMs such as Nissan, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Ford, GM, and others provide ADAS features across their premium models. For instance, Nissan offers pro-pilot features to its Nissan Leaf and Nissan Altima electric cars. The pro-pilot ADAS features include ACC, IPA, and LDW. Similarly, Mercedes Benz provides a drive-pilot for its S Class model, which comes with autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane change warning, evasive steering assist, traffic jam assist, speed limit assist, and remote parking assist. Mercedes is one of the best providers of level 3 automation in passenger cars.

Software to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

Increasing demand for accurate and faster object recognition will be a major growth driver for the software segment of the ADAS market. Modern vehicles are equipped with high-resolution cameras and long-range radar sensors for driver assistance. Hence, developments in image recognition technology will play a critical role in deploying these sensors in upcoming vehicles. Newer features such as pedestrian recognition, cyclist recognition, vehicle detection, driver monitoring systems, and traffic sign recognition are being tested, and plans to roll them out in more vehicles for improved occupant safety are underway. More sophisticated ADAS features would demand faster and more accurate software algorithms/platforms for detecting objects with low latency. BlackBerry (Canada) has developed QNX as a modular, flexible, and hardware-optimized software platform for ADAS applications. ADAS software consists of algorithms that perform pre-decided functions based on the input data from cameras, radar, LiDAR, and ultrasonic sensors. The input data is processed by the ECUs and activates the physical vehicle components such as steering, brakes, throttle, and others to evade accidents. The entire process is controlled and monitored by the software platform, from analyzing the input data to the decision-making. Automakers are turning toward deep learning as they look for innovative ways to enable smart camera applications and automated driving systems for next-generation vehicles. In December 2020, Renesas Electronics (Japan) developed an R-car software development kit. This complete software platform enables quick and easy software development and offers validation for smart cameras and automated driving applications used in commercial, passenger, and off-road vehicles. It manages the software complexity and supporting features ranging from entry safety compliance to advanced highway pilot.

"Europe is leading the ADAS market as of 2022"

Automotive is one of the key industries in Europe. In June 2022, the region had 301 automobile assembly and production plants, of which 134 produce passenger cars, 41 produce vans, 52 build trucks, 66 produce buses, 72 make engines, and 18 make batteries. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), Europe accounted for around 22% of global vehicle production in 2022. The European automotive market registered steady growth in the last six years despite the recent global automotive slowdown. Leading European automotive manufacturers to offer high-performance engines and advanced safety features to stay competitive. Passenger car sales of major automakers such as the Volkswagen Group, Mercedes Benz, Renault, Hyundai, BMW, Toyota, and Stellantis led to the demand for ADAS-enabled vehicles in the region.

According to experts, stringent emission regulations and zero emission targets in Europe would majorly affect both passenger car and commercial vehicle manufacturers during the forecast period. The growth of the European ADAS market can be attributed to technological advancements in driver assistance features such as traffic jam assist and blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic and mandates that have been set up since July 2022 or features such as DMS, AEB and LCW in passenger cars. The growing shift to EVs and the growing demand for road safety will increase ADAS demand in the region.

However, the region will be affected by the upcoming recession, which will impact the automotive market. Factors such as the ongoing energy crisis and the increasing cost of living in this region, with minimal salary growth to match the price inflation, will lead to reduced automotive demand. Countries such as Germany, Netherlands, France, and the UK have already been severely impacted due to these factors.

Request Sample Pages:  https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1201

ADAS Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  1. Increased safety of vehicles.

  2. Comfort features associated with ADAS.

  3. Increasing interest of customers in luxury vehicles.

  4. Integration of radar and cameras in modern cars.

Restraints:

  1. ADAS infrastructure at developing stage.

  2. Consumer acceptance of autonomous cars.

Opportunities:

  1. Increasing demand for autonomous vehicles.

  2. Emergence of 5G technology for vehicles.

  3. Increasing adoption of IoT and GPS in ADAS.

  4. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles.

  5. New trends in shared automotive mobility.

Challenges:

  1. Hight cost of integration.

  2. Environmental constraints and security threats.

  3. Maintaining balance between cost and quality.

  4. Lag in real-time image processing in multi-camera systems.


Key Market Players:

The ADAS market is dominated by established players such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Denso (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Magna International (US), and ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), among others. These companies provide ADAS components to global OEMs. These companies have set up R&D infrastructure and offer best-in-class products to their customers.

Recent Developments:

  • In January 2023, ZF Friedrichshafen AG launched Smart Camera 4.8. It enables autonomous cars to have a wider field of view, enabling the vehicle to identify pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles.

  • In December 2022, Robert Bosch GmbH launched the 6G-ICAS4 mobility project to integrate communication and radar systems into a single 6G system.

  • In September 2022, ZF has presented its advanced new electric power steering (EPS) system for trucks, coaches, and city buses. The EPS was prepared for steer-by-wire and up to level 5 autonomous driving. eWorX, ZF's electrified commercial vehicle power take-off (PTO) system for driving on-board work equipment, has also been presented, offering emission-free city and urban operation.

  • In November 2021, Robert Bosch GmbH developed a Ridecare solution for vehicles to ensure a safe and pleasant driving experience. This solution will sense the smell of smoke, vehicle scratch, and dents.

  • In July 2021, According to Magna International, the deployment of its Icon Radar in the Fisker Ocean early in 2022 introduced a digital radar for driver assistance. The radar improves an automobile's ability to visualize its surroundings and identify possible threats, such as a car stuck in a dark tunnel or a pedestrian up to 150 meters distant. Higher levels of autonomy, according to Magna, would arise from digital radar. It can detect open passageways and low-lying items on congested, multi-lane roadways in addition to vehicles and pedestrians.

  • In January 2021, Magna partnered with Fisker to develop an ADAS, which will be applied to the Fisker Ocean SUV, expected to be launched by 2023. This new business win demonstrates Magna's ability to bring scale and efficiency to the mobility landscape and represents an important expansion of the EV platform sharing, vehicle engineering, and manufacturing cooperation between the two companies.

  • In January 2021, Aptiv PLC launched its next-generation ADAS platform. It formalizes the interfaces for sensors and feature functions. The platform enables extensive reuse of base software components, lowering development costs. It works flawlessly with a zonal architecture in which I/O and compute are separated.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1201

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Market - Global Forecasts to 2030

Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Truck Market - Global Forecasts to 2030

HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market - Global Forecasts to 2030

Connected Car Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/driver-assistance-systems-market.asp     
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/driver-assistance-systems.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adas-market-worth-65-1-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301750530.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Touts Tesla Cybertruck Technology

    What is certain for now is that the Cybertruck will begin to be produced this year. This truck/pickup, the first to be manufactured by Tesla, is set to become the cash cow of the carmaker which already manufactures the entry-level Model 3 sedan, the Model S luxury sedan, the Model Y SUV and the luxury Model X SUV as well as the Tesla semi. The commercial success of the vehicle seems to be guaranteed at least in the first months.

  • Electric shock: A new study found that EVs cost more to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 simple ways to save no matter what you drive

    Is it time to pull the plug?

  • Tesla driver killed after plowing into firetruck on California freeway

    A Tesla driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured Saturday when the car plowed into a fire truck that was parked on a Northern California freeway to shield a crew clearing another accident, fire officials said.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Keeps Racing; BYD Production Set To Surge

    Tesla stock has surged as price cuts fuel optimism for demand. BYDDF stock is pausing, but production is set to boom.

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • The Super-Rare Lamborghini He Found at the End of an Oregon Dirt Road

    Jeff Meier, a 62-year-old automotive consultant living in Los Angeles, describes how he ended up with “the father of all supercars.”

  • Samsung, Hynix Pain Deepens as Price Collapse Echoes 2008 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The memory chip industry is going through a historic decline in demand, with two of the worst quarterly drops on record at the end of last year.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayThe average price for DRAM, the memory used to power phones and PCs, plummeted by 34.4% i

  • Tesla cofounder ousted by Musk calls autonomous driving feature ‘crap’ and ‘way too immature’ for the road

    Martin Eberhard says that unlike Musk he would've had a "really hard time releasing software that is as buggy as that onto the roads.”

  • Here Are Five Charts to Watch in Global Commodities This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayThis week will mark a full year since Russia invaded Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, displaced millions of Ukrainians, crippled economies, destroyed infrastructure and upended food and

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Facing Major Recall

    Food recalls have hit several big companies in the past dozen or so years. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. recalled 35 million pounds of ground turkey in 2011, Wright County and Hillandale Egg Farms recalled over a half-billion eggs back in 2010, and General Mills GIS recalled millions of pounds of flour in 2016. Food and drink product recalls are issued and monitored by the Food and Drug Administration and the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate if a food product is suspected in causing a food poisoning outbreak.

  • HSBC Rift With Top Shareholder Ping An Goes Back Years

    Ping An, China’s largest insurer, requested a seat on the bank’s board and wanted to become its partner in new business ventures.

  • PepsiCo Recalls Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Bottles

    Over 300,000 bottles were voluntarily pulled from shelves over concerns glass may have gotten into some bottles.

  • The Supreme Court is about to hear a case that could upend protections Big Tech has enjoyed for years—and the internet may never be the same

    A Supreme Court hearing next week could shine a light on how Congress could clamp down on tech, and the future of free speech online.

  • Tesla driver killed after plowing into firetruck on freeway

    A Tesla driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured Saturday when the car plowed into a fire truck that was parked on a Northern California freeway to shield a crew clearing another accident, fire officials said. Four firefighters who were in the truck when it was struck on Interstate 680 were treated for minor injuries, said Tracie Dutter, assistant chief of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. The driver was declared dead at the scene, Dutter said.

  • Tesla unlocks EV network. What’s next in push to make chargers ‘as easy as filling with gas’

    Biden efforts to guarantee at least 500,000 electric-vehicle chargers across the U.S. got a boost with confirmation Tesla will start to open its network.

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.

  • Under Elon Musk, Twitter Faces Suits Claiming Over $14 Million in Unpaid Bills

    The lawsuits come as billionaire owner Elon Musk says the social-media company is on track to break even.

  • Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups

    The consumer fintech company is focused on helping people build credit and raised $30 million in June 2021. Addepar, which makes software to track investment performance, is also actively hiring with roughly 50 open roles across the U.S., UK and India (also, many roles have the option for remote work). 401(k) provider Human Interest, which recently increased total funding to $500 million, including an investment from BlackRock, has 23 open roles, including in engineering, product and revenue.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give Me More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Telecoms gear maker Ericsson plans to cut about 1,400 jobs in Sweden as part of a broader plan to reduce costs globally, it said on Monday. Ericsson last made deep cuts in 2017 when it laid off thousands of employees and focused on research to pull the company out of losses. The company was negotiating with its employee union in Sweden for months on how to handle cost cuts.