AdCare Hospital Promotes Andrea M. Dayotas to Executive Director of Inpatient Services and Heidi K. Souza to Clinical Director of Inpatient Services

WORCESTER, Mass., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCare Hospital, an American Addiction Centers facility, has announced the promotions of Andrea M. Dayotas, MA, CAGS, LMHC, to Executive Director of Inpatient Services and Heidi K. Souza, MA, NBCC, LADC-II, CADC-1, to Clinical Director of Inpatient Services. “The advancement of these two dedicated and professional employees will strengthen the care we provide our patients from admissions through discharge,” said AdCare CEO Romas Buivydas, PHD, LMHC. As Executive Director, Ms. Dayotas will provide administrative oversight for Admissions, Counseling, Case Management, Care Coordination, Placement, and CCHP (Central Community Health Partnership).



Ms. Dayotas joined AdCare as Program Manager in 2019 bringing 15+ years of experience in behavioral healthcare settings as a clinician, educator and leader. She was named Treatment Director in 2021. Ms. Dayotas earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Master’s in Counseling, as well as her CAGS (Certificate in Advanced Graduate Study) from Rhode Island College. She has also been accepted to Harvard Business School’s Online Health Care Economics program, class of 2022.

Heidi Souza has worked in the addiction field for over eight years, most recently as Clinical Supervisor for AdCare Hospital. In her new role as Clinical Director of Inpatient Services, Ms. Souza will provide administrative oversight of counselors as well as administrative and clinical oversight of clinical supervisors. She earned her Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Southern New Hampshire University and was honored with the University’s Distinguished Scholar Award for the Highest GPA in the Degree Program.

About AdCare Hospital

Experience matters. For over 45 years, AdCare, located at 107 Lincoln St., has provided hospital-based SUD care, as well as outpatient/telehealth treatment to individuals and families throughout New England. In March of 2018, AdCare Hospital was purchased by American Addiction Centers, a national provider of substance use treatment.

