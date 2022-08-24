AdCare Rhode Island and AdCare Hospital Host Free Overdose Training Sessions for the Community

AdCare Hospital

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. and WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, AdCare Rhode Island is educating the community on how to save lives. In 2021, the country saw yet another record year of overdose deaths with more than 107,000 lives lost, a 15% increase from the number of overdose deaths in 2020, and Rhode Island was not spared from those results. The primary driver of last year’s deaths was the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which accounted for more than 88% of all opioid overdose deaths and more than 66% of all total overdose deaths. As a result, AdCare Rhode Island will host a free virtual training session accessible to any member of the community on how to administer the life-saving opioid overdose antidote Narcan®.



AdCare Rhode Island’s virtual training session will take place on August 30 at 11:00 a.m. EDT . AdCare Hospital’s virtual training session will take place on August 30 at 6:00 p.m. EDT .

Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert and will be eligible to receive a digital badge indicating that they have received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.

“Last year, fentanyl was found in 93% of opioid overdose deaths in Massachusetts, and in Rhode Island, it was involved in four out of five overdose deaths – any one taking any pill that was not prescribed to them is risking their lives,” said Fred Trapassi, Northeast Regional CEO. “Because of the rate at which fentanyl-related deaths have occurred, it’s imperative that the community is educated on the administration of naloxone. More people need to know how to save lives.”

Fentanyl’s presence is frequently in the form of counterfeit pills and in nearly every case, the user is unaware. According to the NIDA, it is estimated that at least one-third of all counterfeit pills are laced with fentanyl. These counterfeit pills are created to mimic legitimately prescribed medication, like oxycodone, and are stamped with “M-30.” They are also manufactured to look like Xanax and Adderall, which have led to overdose deaths among younger demographics. Additionally, fentanyl in its powdered form is added to other substances such as cocaine, heroin, and particularly methamphetamine.

“We have to know what to do to prevent overdose deaths and that starts with knowing what naloxone is and how to use it, we’re now losing one person every five minutes,” said Trapassi. “In offering this training, we want to remind the community that not only are we an educational resource, we’re a resource for those who need help.”

About AdCare Rhode Island

AdCare Rhode Island is located in North Kingstown, RI. AdCare treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 401-200-4885

AdCare Rhode Island

1950 Tower Hill Road

North Kingstown, RI 02852

401-200-4885

About AdCare Hospital

AdCare Hospital is located in Worcester, MA. AdCare Hospital treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 401-200-4885

AdCare Hospital

107 Lincoln St.

Worcester, MA 01605

401-200-4885

Contact

Mary-Beth Papcsy, MBA

Public Relations and Alumni Coordinator

MBPapscy@AdCare.com



