AdCellerant Announces Rebrand to a Tech-First Agency

·3 min read

AdCellerant makes quality digital marketing accessible to every business.

DENVER , April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant, an award-winning tech-enabled Services Company focused on bringing Madison Avenue-level digital marketing solutions to Main Street Businesses, announced today their rebranding efforts. Born in 2013, AdCellerant has become one of the fastest-growing companies according to Deloitte Technology and Inc Magazine 2021 rankings.

AdCellerant provides technology and marketing that make the complex simple.
In a note from the executive team, the rebrand comes from AdCellerant's evolution from a service company to a technology company. "With invested time, resources, and capital to rebuild Ui.Marketing-the company's sales enablement, order automation, order management, and reporting platform," said Brock Berry, CEO, and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "The evolution of the company and the future we aim to tackle with our partners could only be captured in a new look, mission, and plan for AdCellerant."

New look and feel, same company vision
The company's vision is to provide small to medium sized businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through partnerships with media companies and agencies. Generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class advertising technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to deliver unparalleled campaign performance for advertisers. Ui.Marketing makes the complex, simple and allows small businesses to compete with national brands like never before.

"The future of advertising is quickly evolving and so are we. AdCellerant facilitates the value exchanged between the advertiser and the end consumer. In the future, that responsibility can only be fulfilled by a company that easily traverses cookieless, ever-changing privacy laws, conversion-focused campaigns, and automation," said Brock Berry & Shelby Carlson, Co-Founders of AdCellerant. "We take our role seriously. Small businesses are in a dog fight with national and big box brands. AdCellerant and Ui.Marketing levels the playing field between Madison Avenue and Main Street advertising through innovative planning, execution, and reporting."

Behind the Rebrand
The purpose of the AdCellerant rebrand was to show AdCellerant's efforts to become a tech-forward, and innovative company while driving revenue growth for the Partners they work with.

"AdCellerant's new logo incorporates rounded edges and a custom typeface to embody the company's evolution, drive, and commitment through innovative technology and award-winning customer service," Lenae Myers, graphic designer at Techint Labs.

This vision is what creates exceptional solutions and services for our partners and advertisers. AdCellerant keeps the following core values at the forefront of their business:

  • Driving results for partners and local businesses

  • Technology innovations to stay ahead of the curve

  • Their team members' success and well-being

  • Exceptional customer service for every single partner

  • Conducting business in an ethical and sustainable way

  • Making the local community a better place

About AdCellerant
AdCellerant provides businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through partnerships with media companies and agencies. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure campaign performance for customers.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customer at the right time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and nimble digital advertising tool users can manage the entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation, campaign launch, and campaign performance. All within a single platform.

For more information or to book a demo, visit www.adcellerant.com.

Contact information:
Meghan Brito
Senior Vice President, Marketing
mbrito@adcellerant.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adcellerant-announces-rebrand-to-a-tech-first-agency-301516146.html

SOURCE AdCellerant LLC

