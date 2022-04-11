Adcendo presents Data on uPARAP targeting ADCs in Osteosarcoma PDX Models at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

· The poster presentation highlights the preclinical evaluation of several of Adcendo´s ADC candidates for the treatment of osteosarcoma

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcendo ApS ("Adcendo"), a biotech company focused on the development of breakthrough antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of underserved cancers, is pleased to announce that a poster presentation will be provided on data of uPARAP targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugates in osteosarcoma preclinical xenograft models at the ongoing American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, held in New Orleans from April 8-13, 2022.

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

Presentation title: 2016 / 20 - Preclinical Evaluation of uPARAP (MRC2) Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCE-003,010,011) in Osteosarcoma PDX Models

Session: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Title: Paediatric Oncology: Clinical Investigation

Presenter: Yifei Wang

Authors: Yifei Wang, Wendong Zhang, Zhongting Zhang, Xiangjun Tian, Rossana N Lazcano Segura, Pooja Hingorani, Michael Roth, Jonathan Gill, Douglas Harrison, Zhaohui Xu, Jing Wang, Niels Behrendt, Christoffer F. Nielsen, Lars H. Engelholm, and Richard Gorlick

Date & Time: April 11th at 1:30 – 5.00 pm CDT

uPARAP is a cell-surface receptor, which is involved in collagen degradation and displays a differentiated expression profile between healthy tissue and cancer tissue, with several cancer types significantly overexpressing the receptor, including soft-tissue sarcoma, osteosarcoma, mesothelioma and glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The preclinical study in Osteosarcoma PDX models presented at the 2022 AACR meeting was carried out by researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Principal Investigator Richard Gorlick, M.D., Department Chair of the Department of Pediatrics Patient Care and Director of the Department of Pediatric Sarcoma Research Laboratory of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, said: "ADCs have shown robust clinical activity in several solid tumor cancers but, due to the lack of suitable targets, none are yet available for osteosarcoma. Osteosarcoma are the most common primary malignant bone tumors in children and young adults, where treatment has shown limited progress in the last few decades. We are encouraged by this data and look forward to further support the ongoing development of a uPARAP-targeting ADC in order to improve the outcome of our patients."

Niels Behrendt, Professor of the Finsen Laboratory, University of Copenhagen and Copenhagen University Hospital, and Scientific Co-founder of Adcendo, said: "After 25 years of research on the biology of uPARAP we are very encouraged by the promising activity data, suggesting that targeting uPARAP via ADCs could represent a novel therapeutic option for osteosarcoma patients and other underserved cancer indications."

For more information, please visit us at https://adcendo.com/.

About Adcendo ApS

Adcendo ApS, a spin-out from the Finsen Laboratory of The University of Copenhagen and Rigshospitalet, is developing breakthrough antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for treatment of underserved cancers. In 2021, following incubation at BioInnovation Institute's Creation House program, the company raised its Series A round of EUR 51 million, investors include Novo Holdings, Ysios Capital, RA Capital Management, HealthCap, and Gilde Healthcare.

About antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)

ADCs are a class of highly potent biopharmaceutical drug composed of a targeting antibody linked to a biologically active drug or cytotoxic compound. ADCs combine the unique and very sensitive targeting capabilities of antibodies, with the potent effects of the conjugated cytotoxic drugs, allowing sensitive discrimination between healthy and cancer tissues.

About the uPARAP target

uPARAP is a cell-surface receptor was originally identified, cloned and characterized by Adcendo's scientific founders. uPARAP is a cell-surface receptor, which is involved in collagen degradation and displays a differentiated expression profile between healthy tissue and cancer tissue, with several cancer types significantly overexpressing the receptor, including soft-tissue sarcoma, osteosarcoma, mesothelioma and glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Additionally, uPARAP is found to be upregulated by cells in the stromal compartment in multiple indications, including breast-, colon-, pancreas- and prostate cancers. uPARAP is a recycling endocytic receptor with extremely rapid internalization kinetics, providing highly efficient entry for ADCs targeting uPARAP-expressing cells. Adcendo has realized the first demonstration of targeted drug delivery via uPARAP.

