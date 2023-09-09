Adcock Ingram Holdings (JSE:AIP) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited (JSE:AIP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Adcock Ingram Holdings' shares on or after the 13th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 18th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be R1.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed R2.50 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Adcock Ingram Holdings has a trailing yield of 4.6% on the current share price of ZAR54.89. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Adcock Ingram Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Adcock Ingram Holdings paying out a modest 45% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (62%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Adcock Ingram Holdings earnings per share are up 9.3% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Adcock Ingram Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 2.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Adcock Ingram Holdings worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and Adcock Ingram Holdings paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. To summarise, Adcock Ingram Holdings looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So while Adcock Ingram Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Adcock Ingram Holdings that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

