U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,160.33
    +19.56 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,985.82
    +16.59 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,524.44
    +92.91 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.52
    +16.23 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.39
    -0.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.10
    +9.60 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    +0.22 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0690
    -0.0370 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5030
    -0.5910 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,486.86
    -258.62 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.73
    +1.93 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

ADCOLOR Announces 2022 Class of ADCOLOR FUTURES and Inaugural Class of ADCOLOR LEADERS

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today announced its 2022 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES and the inaugural class of ADCOLOR LEADERS. The two talent programs build upon ADCOLOR's "Rise Up, Reach Back" motto, encompassing those just beginning their career and those well-established in their respective industry.

ADCOLOR 2022 (PRNewsfoto/ADCOLOR)
ADCOLOR 2022 (PRNewsfoto/ADCOLOR)

Launched in 2012, the ADCOLOR FUTURES program identifies and nurtures the next generation of leaders who have one to three years of experience in their industry. Now in its 11th year, the program provides training, mentorship and empowerment to selected young professionals with the goal of supporting the talent of tomorrow, today.

After an extensive application and interview process, 30 young professionals were chosen as the 2022 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES. These individuals showcase strong leadership potential, sustained involvement in reaching back, interest in partnering with leadership to drive change through DE&I initiatives and innovative thinking to solve today's problems. As part of the program, the 30 FUTURES will be immersed in ADCOLOR University, an intensive training facilitated by top-ranked leadership and talent consulting firms. They will also partake in the annual FUTURES Hackathon, presented by Apple.

To add upon this prestigious FUTURES program, ADCOLOR, together with Google, launched the ADCOLOR LEADERS program earlier this year. This program aims to support historically excluded professionals with 15+ years of experience in creative industries as they rise to executive roles.

From the many applications received, 30 emerging leaders were selected as the inaugural class of LEADERS. Those chosen as LEADERS are in a position to institute change in their field, believe in the power of diversity and display a passion to champion DE&I for the long term. The inaugural program will feature cutting-edge workshops, discussions with thought leaders and curated exercises encouraging self-exploration. The aim is for participants to walk away from the program with a renewed sense of purpose, a reinvigorated approach to their work, and meaningful relationships to propel them to the next level.

The 2022 classes of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS can be found below.

"This is an exciting year for ADCOLOR as we see our talent program expanding beyond young professionals and encompassing seasoned professionals as well – two groups I believe can inspire and learn from one another," said Criseli Saenz, Director of ADCOLOR Programs. "This year's classes of FUTURES and LEADERS embody the fortitude and determination of our #StillRising theme. As current and future leaders, they are bound to make a lasting impact on their respective industries, not only as promising professionals, but as true advocates of diversity, equity and inclusion."

Both programs offer sponsorship to attend ADCOLOR 2022, taking place November 17-20 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, CA. ADCOLOR 2022 – which encompasses the 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, the ADCOLOR Conference and the FUTURES and LEADERS programs – marks the highly anticipated return to a fully in-person gathering following a virtual-only event in 2020 and a smaller, hybrid event in 2021.

To learn more about the FUTURES and LEADERS programs, please visit https://adcolor.org/futures and https://adcolor.org/leaders. For additional updates and information on ADCOLOR 2022, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ABOUT ADCOLOR 
ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

ADCOLOR FUTURES & LEADERS Partners 
Spotify, Google | YouTube, Apple, Deutsch LA, Adobe, Delta Air Lines, Disney Yellow Shoes, Microsoft

ADCOLOR 2022 PARTNERS
Amazon, Disney, Google | YouTube, Meta, Microsoft, Diageo, Sony Music Group, Droga5, LinkedIn, Yahoo, MSL, PublicisGroupe, TikTok, Hearst Magazines, IPG, Tripadvisor, GroupM/WPP, Block, Inc., Edelman, 72andSunny, Adobe, Condé Nast, Dentsu, Dentsu Creative, Disney Yellow Shoes, Integral Ad Science, Lionsgate | Starz, MAS, Mediahub Worldwide, MullenLowe, TBWA, Twitter, VaynerX

ADCOLOR Corporate Members 
The Advertising Club of New York, American Advertising Federation, Ampersand, Deutsch LA, Droga5, Energy BBDO, Google | YouTube, Instacart, JKR Global, Marc Strachan, Mark D'Arcy, McCann Worldgroup, Meta, Michele Thornton-Ghee, Microsoft, MSL, The One Club for Creativity, Richemont, Sony Music Group, Stephen Kim

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners 
5WPR, Adewole Photography, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Akande Music, Bravely, Chauncie Burton, Cevallos Brothers Productions, Chispa Hospitality, Crown + Conquer, Epidemic Sound, Isa Beltré/Plush Merchandising Consultants, Mark Clennon Photography, Progressive Wine Co., Sound Investment, Squeaky, STAMP Event Co., the STUDIO, Tabernacle, The Urban Grape, Virtual Event Site, Wendy Shanker

2022 ADCOLOR FUTURES

  • Alexa Padron: Copywriter, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

  • Alyssia Jackson: Resume Coach, ProjectBasta

  • Anne Julliene (Joan) Barcelona: Product Manager, Box

  • Brody Cook: Coordinator, Player Marketing, Major League Baseball

  • Brooke Edwards: Executive Assistant, Chief Content & Studios Officer, Headspace Health

  • Caleb Dawkins: Art Director, FleishmanHillard Chicago

  • Camaryn McKenzie: Associate Brand Marketing Manager, Google

  • Christyna Conway: Account Manager Associate, Google

  • Elyse Nganwuchu: Producer, R/GA

  • Gabrielle Benson: Inclusion and Engagement Specialist, Integral Ad Science

  • Illen Asmerom: Creative Strategist, Meta

  • Imani Yorker: Digital Strategist, Edelman

  • Isabeth Mendoza: U.S./Canada Editor, Apple Podcasts

  • Kamillah Collins: Strategic Planner, BBDO New York

  • Kayla Griffis: Senior Strategist, Saatchi & Saatchi

  • Kevin Kim: Senior Analyst, Product Development, Mastercard

  • Loryn Hairston: Associate Product Marketing Manager, Google

  • Makia Jones: Digital Engagement Manager, Progressive Promotions

  • Makisha Noel: Social Media Strategist, Ogilvy

  • Mario Williams: Account Supervisor, Wieden+Kennedy

  • Omar Murphy: Partner Manager, Westbrook Media

  • Patricio Ramos: AMP Marketing Associate, Spotify

  • Riane Capalad: Editorial Intern, Oprah Daily

  • Sequaña Williams-Hechavarria: Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion Program Manager, 72andSunny

  • T'Essence Minnitee: Development & Current Programming Coordinator, OWN Network

  • Tiffany Leung: DEI Program Manager, Amazon

  • Tosha Studmire: Web Marketing Manager, 23andMe

  • Walter Little: Account Manager, Meta

  • Yohanny Capellan: Project Manager & Creative Strategist

  • Zach Wright: Strategist, 72andSunny

2022 ADCOLOR LEADERS

  • A Hunter Sunrise: SVP/Head of Marketing, Postclick and Instapage

  • Adwoa Frimpong: Former Global Marketing Program Director, IBM

  • Alex Parraga: Chief Digital Officer, UC Santa Barbara

  • Amber Laws: Sr. Solutions Manager, Amazon

  • Andrea Harry Bibbs: Former Vice President, Ad Sales Marketing and Studio Operations, Warner Bros. Discovery

  • Anita Schillhorn: Director of Strategy, Mckinney

  • Archana Mahadevan: VP, Strategy Director, DDB

  • Bart Van de Vel: Global Program Manager, Meta

  • Chris Lin: Head of Marketing, Google Fi at Google

  • Courtney Richardson: Creative Director, Droga5

  • Danielle Bias: Director of Partner Relations, Global Corporate Communications, Audible (an Amazon company)

  • Elaine Bragg: VP, Creative Director, TPN (an Omnicom company)

  • Jacqueline Jones LaMon: Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Adelphi University

  • Jessalin Lam: VP Member Development & Diversity, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

  • Karla Cobreiro: Vice President, Quinn PR

  • Kristen Marston: Chief Impact Officer, The League

  • Lily Ng: Head of Data Strategy, Droga5

  • Lois Castillo: Head of DEI, Basis Technologies

  • Marques Zak: Director, Cultural Platforms, American Express

  • Megan Hall: EVP, Executive Creative Director, Entrée Health

  • Melissa Bonnick: Executive Director, Head of Programmatic & Ad Operations, JP Morgan Chase & Company

  • Neisha Tweed Bell: Global Head of Inclusive Content & Experiences, Meta

  • Oyinda Elias: Group Account Director, Droga5

  • Raphaella Martins Antonio: Program Manager, Creative X, Meta

  • Sarab Al-Jijakli: VP of Brand and Content Marketing, Gannett | USA TODAY Network

  • Shannon Womack: Director, Brand Marketing, Delta Air Lines

  • Simeon Coker: Creative Development Manager, Twitter

  • Syma Mian: US Agency Lead, TikTok

  • Valerie L. Williams-Sanchez, PhD: Vice President, Cultural Intelligence & Relevance, Blue Chip Marketing WorldWide

  • Vivian Odior: Global Head of Brand, WhatsApp

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adcolor-announces-2022-class-of-adcolor-futures-and-inaugural-class-of-adcolor-leaders-301612654.html

SOURCE ADCOLOR

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., China Near Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of N.Y.-Listed Chinese Companies

    U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to review audit records of Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. The pact could prevent many Chinese companies from being delisted.

  • “Consumers Don’t Have the Money to Spend”: 10 Chinese Stocks at Risk as Orders Drop

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks at risk as orders drop in the US. If you want to read about some more Chinese stocks at risk as orders drop in the US, go directly to 5 Chinese Stocks at Risk as Orders Drop. A possible real estate crash in China is threatening […]

  • Boeing Employees Working on FAA’s Behalf Report Less Interference

    An internal survey found 14% of employees working on regulators’ behalf reported perceived interference; a 2019 survey found 40% reported “undue pressure.”

  • Peloton’s Brand Is Past Its Prime

    Chief Executive is going to an awful lot of trouble to save the sinking Peloton Interactive ship, considering the passengers are already throwing themselves off the decks. In a shareholder letter Thursday, Mr. McCarthy likened Peloton to a cargo ship whose alarms are sounding. Unfortunately, for anyone not sitting on a Peloton bike, things look pretty bad: For the period ended June 30, Peloton said its revenue fell 28% from a year earlier, with connected fitness products revenue down 55%.

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Micron's plans for potential $80B semiconductor factory near Lockhart unveiled in incentives applications

    Nearly a year after Central Texas was announced as the site for a "once-in-a-generation" semiconductor factory, another one is being planned for the region. Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc. could invest $80 billion in factories near Lockhart, a city about 35 miles southeast of Austin with a population of roughly 15,000 and a reputation as the barbecue capital of Texas. The details came to light in incentives applications and the company has not made a final decision on whether to proceed.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Pinterest Comes Under Regulatory Radar Over Gender, Racial Bias: Report

    The California Civil Rights Department investigated several companies, including Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS), following discrimination claims from employees, Bloomberg reports. Employees alleged Pinterest of underpayment and racial discrimination in 2020. In late 2020, Pinterest settled a gender-discrimination case by former COO Francoise Brougher. Pinterest underpaid her compared to her male peers, excluded her from the initial public offering process, and eventually fired her for going public

  • Ford Trucks Highlighted in $1.7 Billion Verdict Weren’t Subject to Tougher Safety Rules

    Auto regulators later applied stiffer roof-strength requirements to heavier trucks. Ford maintains the design was safe.

  • How Much Retirement $600K Will Actually Buy You

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sherwin-Williams distribution center marks first project at long-planned Statesville development

    Sherwin-Williams confirmed to CBJ that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.

  • US Shale Could Erase Debt by 2024, Freeing Up Cash for Gas Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale producers are on course to make nearly $200 billion this year, enough to make the industry debt-free by 2024 and potentially fund a pivot toward more natural gas production, according to Deloitte LLP. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedne

  • Twitter Attorney Says Bot Data Given to Musk Was ‘Explicitly an Estimate’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. provided data for spam and robot accounts that was “explicitly an estimate” to billionaire Elon Musk, who hasn’t shown any reason why that information is relevant to his plan to ditch a $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform, the company’s lawyer told a Delaware judge.Most Read from BloombergA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s S

  • Amazon to shutter Amazon Care as it pivots to other telehealth acquisitions

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses what Amazon ending its Amazon Care telehealth service means for its push into health care.

  • 5 Billion More Reasons to Love GM Stock

    GM's board just authorized a $5 billion share buyback plan to capitalize on the stock's beaten-down valuation.

  • Farmers want the right to jailbreak their John Deere tractors

    In addition to plowing fields, these days John Deere tractors can drive themselves, target weeds—and serve up video games.

  • OPEC President Is Open to Cutting Oil Production

    Momentum is building among oil producers behind the idea of cutting crude production to stabilize the market, with OPEC’s president the latest to back Saudi Arabia’s suggestion that the alliance might pump less.

  • SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is requesting to file a lengthy reply to its motion that seeks to exclude the testimony of Ripple Labs’ witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of SEC officials Fast facts The SEC filed the request on […]

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...