ADCOLOR Unveils Theme and Registration Details for ADCOLOR 2022

·4 min read

Presented by Amazon, Disney and Google|YouTube

NEW YORK , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in creative industries, today announced registration details for its annual event as well as the ADCOLOR 2022 theme, "Still Rising". As previously announced, ADCOLOR 2022 will be held from November 17-20, 2022 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live. This year's event encompasses the 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, the ADCOLOR Conference, the ADCOLOR FUTURES Program and the inaugural class of the ADCOLOR LEADERS Program. It marks the long-awaited return to a fully in-person gathering following a virtual-only event in 2020 and a smaller, hybrid event in 2021.

ADCOLOR 2022 (PRNewsfoto/ADCOLOR)
ADCOLOR 2022 (PRNewsfoto/ADCOLOR)

Registration details are as follows:

  • ADCOLOR 2022 All-Inclusive Package: Includes one in-person ticket for the ADCOLOR 2022 Conference, one in-person ticket for the 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, and one ADCOLOR Everywhere 2022 Unlimited Virtual ticket *Limited tickets available

  • ADCOLOR 2022 Conference Ticket: Includes one in-person ticket for the FUTURES Hackathon, welcome reception and in-person conference *Limited tickets available

  • 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards Ticket: Includes one in-person ticket for the 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards reception, show and after party *Limited tickets available

  • ADCOLOR Everywhere 2022 Unlimited Virtual Ticket: Includes one passcode for year-round access to on-demand content, ability to rewatch the ADCOLOR 2022 Conference and 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards on demand, and virtual networking opportunities

To register, please visit the ADCOLOR 2022 registration site.

The theme for this year's conference, "Still Rising", is about building on the momentum of the DE&I investments and progress seen over the last two years. Diverse communities defied odds, reshaped industries and affirmed the need for inclusion every single day. Despite challenges, they have continued to make incredible strides towards progress, constantly manifesting a new standard of excellence and breaking doors open for themselves as well as for future generations.

"Our Still Rising theme celebrates the perseverance and resilience of our communities in the face of historical as well as ongoing injustices and oppression," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. "Still Rising is a verbal manifestation of our persistence – of continuing to rise to any occasion and above all odds. Our goal for ADCOLOR 2022 is to help our community maintain momentum by celebrating the wins of the past while providing tools for continued success in the future. We're excited to execute this immersive weekend filled with esteemed speakers, dynamic events and powerful performances."

For additional information on ADCOLOR 2022, the "Still Rising" theme and registration, please visit adcolor.org. Those interested in receiving regular updates from the organization can join its online community and follow ADCOLOR on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. For information on partnership opportunities, please reach out to partnerships@adcolor.org.

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

ADCOLOR 2022 PARTNERS

Amazon, Disney, Google | YouTube, Microsoft, Diageo, Sony Music Group, Droga5, Yahoo, MSL Group, Hearst Magazines, IPG, Tripadvisor, WPP, Edelman, Square, Adobe, Condé Nast, Lionsgate | Starz, Mediahub Worldwide, TBWA

ADCOLOR FUTURES Partners

Deutsch LA, Spotify, Apple, Adobe, Disney Yellow Shoes, Microsoft

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

American Advertising Federation, Ampersand, Deutsch LA, Droga5, Energy BBDO, Facebook, Google | YouTube, Instacart, JKR Global, McCann Worldgroup, Microsoft, MSL, Richemont, Sony Music Group, The Advertising Club of New York

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners

5WPR, Adewole Photography, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Akande Music, Bravely, Cevallos Brothers Productions, Crown + Conquer, Epidemic Sound, Isa Beltré/Plush Merchandising Consultants, Mark Clennon Photography, Sound Investment, Squeaky, STAMP Event Management, Tabernacle, the STUDIO NYC, Wendy Shanker

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adcolor-unveils-theme-and-registration-details-for-adcolor-2022-301568702.html

SOURCE ADCOLOR

