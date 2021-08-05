U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

Adcore Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), announced today that it will be releasing its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after the market closes and will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

To register for the conference call please click here or visit https://bit.ly/2TV1OjQ

The conference call will include a brief statement by management and will focus on answering questions about Adcore's results during the second quarter, which can be sent in advance to invest@adcore.com.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, including the fulfillment of the contract by the parties and the reopening of the Israeli border in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.
https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd,
GM North America
Telephone: 647-497-5337
Email: martijn@adcore.com

U.S. Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
Telephone: 203-972-9200
Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

U.S. Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations

Telephone: 203-972-9200
Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Canada Investor Relations
Virtus Advisory Group
Telephone: 416-644-5081
Email: info@virtusadvisory.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658612/Adcore-Announces-Conference-Call-to-Discuss-Second-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results

