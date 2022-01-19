U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,532.76
    -44.35 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,028.65
    -339.82 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,340.25
    -166.64 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,067.15
    -29.08 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.47
    +1.04 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.50
    +31.10 (+1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.73 (+3.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    -0.0380 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2600
    -0.3250 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,726.74
    -48.81 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.24
    -3.51 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Adcore to Present at World Outlook Financial Conference 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced that Omri Brill, CEO will present at the World Outlook Financial Conference on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Those interested in registering to attend the conference may do so at the following link:
https://mikesmoneytalks.ca/world-outlook-conference-2022/

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to present at the World Outlook Financial Conference for the second consecutive year," commented Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore. "Our business is enjoying tremendous momentum as online retailers recognize the value of our portfolio of solutions designed to help them maximize the visibility of their products in the digital marketplace. I look forward to providing an update on Adcore's progress to date and strategy going forward."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company and the estimated annual advertising budgets relating to the new contracts referred to herein. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors, including, but not limited to, the actual advertising budgets relating to the new contracts referred to herein, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.
https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd,
GM North America

U.S. Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Telephone: 203-972-9200

Email: martijn@adcore.com

Email:jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684656/Adcore-to-Present-at-World-Outlook-Financial-Conference-2022

Recommended Stories

  • Enviroscapes acquired by Schill Grounds Management, based in North Ridgeville

    The addition creates one of the largest landscaping companies in the Midwest, said Jerry Schill, founder and CEO of Schill Grounds Management.

  • FAA Clears 62% of U.S. Fleet to Operate at Airports With 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- An estimated 62% of the U.S. aviation fleet is approved to perform low-visibility landings at most airports without fear of interference from 5G mobile phone service, according to aviation regulators. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Extend Drop as Nasdaq Heads for Correction: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

    There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors typically sell high-growth tech stocks when bond yields rise because it means that future profits from these companies will be worth less than they would have been if rates remained lower.

  • SoFi and UnitedHealth are two of the notable stock movers in early trading on Wednesday.

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Sofi and United Health care stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    After initially trading up on generalized enthusiasm or tech stocks (in the wake of yesterday's Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger announcement), shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took a turn for the worse Wednesday, and are now down 2.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. At its current valuation of 93 times trailing earnings, Nvidia is one very pricy stock. The average valuation of stocks on the S&P 500, for example, is just 26 times earnings, meaning Nvidia shares cost more than three times the average.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • 2 Data Analytics Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    With the expected explosion of data coming over the next several years, these two stocks could benefit immensely.

  • Markets are stuck with a case of Fed indigestion: analyst

    Amid the overall market defensiveness, one analyst is suggesting that investor pessimism may be overblown.

  • 3 Charts That Sum Up Tilray's Q2 Earnings

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its latest quarterly results last week. Using three charts, I'll look at just what drove those improved numbers and whether Tilray had a good quarter or not, and determine if it looks to be a better buy right now. In the company's second-quarter results, for the period ending Nov. 30, 2021, Tilray reported net revenue of $155.2 million.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the fourth trading day in a row, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is falling. Down 3.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET, Rivian stock actually costs less today than it did at its initial public offering (IPO) two months ago. First and foremost, Rivian is an unprofitable electric truck start-up.

  • Why First Majestic Silver, Hecla Mining, and Harmony Gold Stocks Are Rocking Today

    What happened Silver and gold stocks soared higher in Wednesday afternoon trading. Here is where shares of three mining companies stood as of of 12:20 p.m. ET: Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) is up 12%. First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) is passing 12.

  • Fed may trigger 'bigger corrections' in stock market with its actions: strategist

    Brace for stock market volatility, warns this top investing strategist.

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • Nasdaq Composite has logged 65 corrections since 1971, and as it heads to 66, here’s how the stock-market index tends to perform afterward

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index is in jeopardy of its first close in correction territory since March and a rapid surge in yields, and expectations for further interest-rate increases, have been blamed for the weakness in the once-highflying benchmark.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • Ford Has Made Billions on Its Rivian Stake. Why That’s a Problem.

    Ford will record an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in Rivian when the Detroit auto maker reports its fourth-quarter financials.