Adcore Wins New Contract with Best & Less

·4 min read

- Adcore Australia to Manage Best & Less Search Engine Marketing Budget -

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO) (OTCQX:ADCOF) (FSE:ADQ) (TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced a new contract with Australian retailer Best & Less (ASX: BST). Pursuant to this contract, Adcore Australia will provide services to Best & Less to manage its search engine marketing (SEM) efforts. Best & Less is a retailer of clothing and household linens with 185 stores as well as an online platform.

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore, commented, "We are excited that Adcore Australia has been selected by leading retailer Best & Less to manage its search engine marketing activity. With the COVID-19 pandemic subsiding and brick-and-mortar establishments reopening, retailers are searching for effective strategies to continue to grow their ecommerce success. Adcore's suite of best-in-class ecommerce and digital marketing technologies and solutions provides retailers with the tools they need to continue expanding their online presence and navigate the next phase in the growth of their business. We are energized by this opportunity to work with Best & Less and look forward to establishing additional relationships as the global ecommerce and digital advertising markets continue their tremendous growth."

Ronit Moll, General Manager of Adcore Australia, commented, "Our appointment by Best & Less to manage its search engine marketing activity is a testament to the profile and reputation that Adcore has established as a leader in the Australian ecommerce markets. Since we launched four years ago, Adcore Australia has won the APAC Search Award for Best PPC Agency in 2021 and 2022 and grown into a premier technological agency in the region. We continue to invest substantially in our proprietary MarTech solutions and channel partnerships, and look forward to working with Best & Less to enhance its ecommerce and digital marketing presence throughout Australia."

Kerry Scotney, General Manager of Digital and eCommerce at Best & Less, commented, "Best and Less has made great progress in delivering accelerated growth from our online business over the last two and half years and now as we enter the next phase of our Omni Channel growth plans, we wanted to bolster our performance marketing capability, and we firmly believe Adcore Australia are the right partner to see us through this next phase."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/ or follow us on LinkedIn

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company, the Company's ability to manage Best & Less' marketing budget, the establishment of additional customer relationships resulting from the Best & Less contract and the Company providing customers with effective solutions to grow their ecommerce platforms. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd,
GM North America

U.S. Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Telephone: 203-972-9200

Email: martijn@adcore.com

Email:adcore@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698726/Adcore-Wins-New-Contract-with-Best-Less

