Adcorp Holdings (JSE:ADR) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To ZAR0.161

Adcorp Holdings Limited (JSE:ADR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of January to ZAR0.161. This takes the dividend yield to 8.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Adcorp Holdings' stock price has reduced by 30% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Check out our latest analysis for Adcorp Holdings

Adcorp Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Adcorp Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 46.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 61% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was ZAR1.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of ZAR0.33. The dividend has fallen 76% over that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. We are encouraged to see that Adcorp Holdings has grown earnings per share at 47% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Story continues

Adcorp Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Adcorp Holdings is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Adcorp Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.