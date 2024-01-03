Adcorp Holdings (JSE:ADR) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of ZAR0.161

The board of Adcorp Holdings Limited (JSE:ADR) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 22nd of January, with investors receiving ZAR0.161 per share. This makes the dividend yield 7.8%, which is above the industry average.

Adcorp Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Adcorp Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 46.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 61% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

JSE:ADR Historic Dividend January 3rd 2024

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR1.40 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR0.326. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 77% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. It's encouraging to see that Adcorp Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 47% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Adcorp Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Adcorp Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

