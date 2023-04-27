Should You Add Coherent Corp. (COHR) to Your Portfolio?

Giverny Capital Asset Management, LLC, an investment management company, recently published its first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The model portfolio of the firm appreciated 6.06%, net of fees in the first quarter compared to a 7.50% return for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the portfolio returned -10.62% compared to -7.73% for the benchmark, net of fees. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Giverny Capital highlighted stocks like Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) is a manufacturer and distributor of semiconductors and optical materials. On April 26, 2023, Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) stock closed at $32.79 per share. One-month return of Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) was -12.14%, and its shares lost 47.37% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion.

Giverny Capital made the following comment about Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"I made small additions to our holdings in Eurofins Scientific and Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) during the quarter. Both stocks were down a lot in 2022 and I feel both have excellent long-term prospects. We've generated a good absolute return over three years, though below my expectations relative to the S&P 500. We own an eclectic collection of high-quality companies, with a low level of debt across the portfolio and a high level of exposure to founder- or family-managed businesses."

Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 30 hedge fund portfolios held Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 36 in the previous quarter.

