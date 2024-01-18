Should You Add Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB) to Your Portfolio?

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. All five investing strategies outperformed their respective benchmarks and produced strong double-digit annual returns that were far higher than inflation. Additionally, the firm is happy with the fourth quarter's outcomes. All of the investment strategies produced double-digit returns and all of them except Small Cap beat their respective benchmarks. In the quarter, the fund’s Large Cap Composite returned 18.4% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 13.0% net, the Focus Composite returned 20.0% net, the Focus Plus composite returned 19.8% (net), and the All-Cap Composite returned 18.5% net. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Vulcan Value Partners featured stocks such as Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) provides business decision data and analytics solutions. On January 17, 2024, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) stock closed at $11.55 per share. One-month return of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) was -2.12%, and its shares lost 16.06% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion.

Vulcan Value Partners stated the following regarding Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) is a global provider of business decisioning data and analytics that their customers use to determine the financial viability of their suppliers and enhance their sales efforts. The company maintains a proprietary database of approximately 400 million records on public and private business worldwide. Dun & Bradstreet possesses unique proprietary data assets as only a small percentage of the world’s businesses have public financials. Their products are built into a client’s workflow process which creates high switching costs as evidenced by a 96% customer retention rate, and its asset light model produces robust free cash flow. We are pleased to add Dun & Bradstreet to our portfolio."

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) is not our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) at the end of third quarter which was 19 in the previous quarter.

