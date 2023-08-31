Should You Add Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) to Your Portfolio?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Small Cap Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTSX returned 1.10%, Advisor Class fund APDSX posted a return of 1.19%, and Institutional Class fund APHSX returned 1.19%, compared to a return of 7.05% for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. Year-to-date, ARTSX, APDSX, and APHSX returned 8.78%, 8.91%, and 8.91%, respectively, compared to a 13.55% return for the benchmark. Despite this year's relative setback, the firm remains bullish on its asset class's long-term prospects. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) is a synthetic biology company. On August 30, 2023, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) stock closed at $21.67 per share. One-month return of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) was 4.84%, and its shares lost 46.44% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) has a market capitalization of $1.244 billion.

Artisan Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Along with Exact Sciences, notable adds in the quarter included Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST), Saia and Crocs. Twist Bioscience is a life sciences company with a proprietary silicon-based platform for writing DNA. Synthetic biology is used by biotech companies looking to extend drug discovery and development capabilities as well as diagnostics companies developing methods of detecting diseases at earlier stages. Other applications include creating disease-resistant food crops (with higher yields per acre) and the creation of biofuels (from citrus peel, sawdust, straw, rice husks, etc.) as alternatives to fossil fuels. Synthetic biology is a large and rapidly growing market, and Twist is currently in the pole position. We added to the position as management’s cost-cutting achieved breakeven sooner than expected. We view guidance as conservative given potential end-market demand and market share gains. Its planned fast genes offering (premium pricing for a 5-day turnaround, instead of 10) in 2024 could further accelerate business momentum."

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 20 hedge fund portfolios held Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) at the end of second quarter which was 19 in the previous quarter.

