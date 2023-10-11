‘You added another star to Chicago’s Walk of Shame’: Berrios son-in-law gets 5 1/2 years in prison in bribery case involving two state legislators

James Weiss, the son-in-law of former Cook County Democratic boss Joseph Berrios, was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison Wednesday in a bribery case that has elements of the sweepstakes gaming business, political corruption, a state senator turned government mole, and alleged mob ties.

In handing down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger decried Chicago’s long history of public corruption, saying cases like Weiss’ cause people to “roll their eyes” when they meet someone from Chicago.

“You know what? It is an embarrassment,” Seeger said near the end of the five-hour hearing. “You helped solidify the city of Chicago as the capitol of corruption, Mr. Weiss.”

Seeger acknowledged that the two legislators Weiss allegedly bribed were no longer in office, but said there were always other elected officials out there on the take.

“There will be plenty of other pockets out there, and I worry maybe someday you’ll be tempted to fill one of them with dirty money,” Seeger said.

Weiss, 44, who is married to Berrios’s daughter, former state Rep. Toni Berrios, was convicted by a jury in June of seven counts of bribery, wire fraud, mail fraud and making false statements.

The charges alleged Weiss then agreed to pay monthly $2,500 bribes to get language helping his sweepstakes business added to state gambling legislation, first to state Rep. Luis Arroyo and later to state Sen. Terry Link, a chief sponsor of the gambling bill in the Senate who was secretly cooperating with the FBI.

Already filled with political intrigue, the case took another turn last week, when prosecutors revealed Weiss was allegedly “good friends” with notorious mob hit man Frank “The German” Schweihs and once went to him for protection for his massage parlors being threatened by other gangsters.

Weiss’ attorneys have sought leniency, portraying him as a legitimate businessman who simply chose the wrong way to go about getting legislation passed that would help his sweepstakes gaming machine business.

Story continues

But in their filing, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christine O’Neill and Sean Franzblau revealed that Weiss’ brother was recorded telling someone Weiss had partnered up with “a known long-time mob associate,” identified as Individual B, after Weiss had reportedly gone to Schweihs for help.

“Yeah, well, Jimmy and Frank were good friends, and some Russians were muscling Jimmy, but Frank was on the run,” the brother, Joseph Weiss, told an unidentified person in a wiretapped call quoted in the filing. “Frank was in hiding and Jimmy called Frank and ... says, hey man, these guys just busted up my (expletive store). Scared the (expletive) out of the girls, this and that, you know, I need your help, where the (expletive) are you?”

At the time, Schweihs had been charged in the landmark Family Secrets mob case and was on the run. According to the brother’s story, The German told Weiss, “‘Jim, I’m underground right now ... but I’ll have someone call you right back.’”

“Somebody called Jimmy” and told him to go see Individual B, who “straightened it all out,” Joseph Wiess said, according to the transcript of the call.

“Ever since then, they’re partners on everything,” Joseph Weiss said. “The problem is (Individual B)’s like a gangster but he’s an honest guy. If you’re his friend, you’re his friend.”

Prosecutors called the description of Individual B as a gangster “an apt one.” In a separate undercover recording, “Individual B admitted that James Weiss ‘is with me,’ referencing their joint involvement with gaming machines,” the filing stated.

“Insofar as (James) Weiss seeks to portray himself as a community-minded and otherwise law-abiding individual, his long-time partnership with Individual B and his own brother’s recording discussing his prior association with his ‘good friend,’ mob killer Frank Schweihs, demonstrates otherwise,” prosecutors wrote.

Schweihs, who according to authorities spent decades as a reputed enforcer for the mob’s Grand Avenue street crew, died of cancer in 2008 while awaiting trial.

The filing came on the heels of a new indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court against Joseph Weiss, who was charged with lying to federal investigators about his brother’s reputed mob ties, including his previous contacts with Schweihs and Individual B.

Joseph Weiss is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Weiss’ attorney, Ilia Usharovich, said his client had no ties at all to Schweihs. “Jim denies ever speaking to Mr. Schweihs, ever meeting with Mr. Schweihs and ever doing business with Mr. Schweihs,” Usharovich previously told the Tribune, which he reiterated in court.

Seeger, meanwhile, said he didn’t know much about Schwiehs and that Weiss’ alleged mob ties were too nebulous for him to consider when fashioning a sentence.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com