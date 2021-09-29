U.S. markets open in 8 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.25
    +21.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,343.00
    +168.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,839.00
    +74.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.00
    +12.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.08
    -1.21 (-1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.10
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +4.49 (+23.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4350
    -0.0450 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,148.86
    -390.41 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.21
    -15.94 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,539.21
    -644.75 (-2.14%)
     

Addex to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare 2021 Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Addex Therapeutics
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Geneva, Switzerland, September 29, 2021 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that CEO, Tim Dyer, will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare 2021 Conference (September 27 - 30, 2021).

In his presentation, which is scheduled for Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 08:00 EDT / 14:00 CEST, Mr Dyer will provide a corporate update and discuss recent developments at Addex. The video presentation will be available for viewing on-demand by registered participants from the time of the presentation and subsequently on the Events page of the Company’s website (https://www.addextherapeutics.com/en/investors/events/). The video replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com.

About Addex Therapeutics:
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is in a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). Addex is also investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in Q3 2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a Phase 2a proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. Indivior PLC has licensed Addex’s GABAB PAM program for the development of drug candidates with a focus in addiction. Preclinical programs ongoing with Addex include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.

Tim Dyer
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55
PR@addextherapeutics.com

Mike Sinclair
Partner, Halsin Partners
+44 (0)20 7318 2955
msinclair@halsin.com

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

Addex Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including in respect of the anticipated initiation of clinical trials. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021, as well as market conditions and regulatory review.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Addex Therapeutics’ views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives On Janet Yellen Warning, Stocks Sell Off As Bond Yields Rise

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled as stocks sold off amid Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's default risk warning and bond yields rose.

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • Why AMD Stock Sank 6% Today

    The duration of the global semiconductor shortage just keeps getting shorter -- and with it, investor confidence in semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which closed down 6.1% Tuesday. If you recall, market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted last week that the dearth of semiconductors, which has hamstrung markets for everything from PCs to automobiles over the past year, will begin easing later this year. Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, reports CNBC, Su pointed to a number of new semiconductor manufacturing plants coming online over the next few months as evidence that, while supplies will remain "likely tight" through the first half of next year, the chip shortage may end sooner than some investors expect.

  • Why Gogo Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) soared 37.6% on Tuesday after the provider of broadband connectivity services for the aviation market boosted its long-term financial forecast. The air travel industry is recovering from its coronavirus-related plunge -- and Gogo is poised to benefit. Gogo, in turn, is enjoying record equipment sales.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Micron Slides After Memory-Chip Maker Delivers Weak Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, fell in late trading after slowing demand from personal-computer makers hurt its forecast.Sales will be about $7.65 billion in the period ending in November, Micron said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $8.57 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding certain items, profit will be $2 to $2.10 a share, compared with a projection of $2.56.Most Read from Bloomberg

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • China Evergrande to sell $1.5 billion stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Scrambling to avoid defaulting on its debts, cash-strapped China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday it plans to sell a 9.99 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) stake in Shengjing Bank Co Ltd to a state-owned asset management company. Shengjing Bank, one of the main lenders to Evergrande, had demanded that all net proceeds from the disposal be used to settle the financial liabilities of the property developer due to the lender, Evergrande said in an exchange filing. That requirement suggests that Evergrande, which missed a bond interest payment last week, will be unable to use the funds for other purposes such as another interest payment to offshore bondholders of $47.5 million due on Wednesday.

  • Micron Shares Tumble as Chip Outlook Disappoints

    The chip company’s guidance suggests that the good times, which have lasted for the past year, could be coming to an end for now.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures steady after tech-led selloff

    Stock futures opened flat to slightly higher Tuesday evening after a tech-led selloff during the regular trading day. Concerns over rising Treasury yields and sparring among Washington lawmakers over the debt ceiling and government funding weighed heavily on equities.

  • Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

    While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks ov

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Sells Off Amid Yellen Default Warning; Growth Stocks On Track For Worst Week Since Coronavirus Crash

    The market rally suffered a damaging sell-off. Growth stocks are headed for their worst week since the coronavirus crash.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell As It Falls Alongside Other Covid Vaccine Stocks?

    Is Novavax stock a sell as it falls alongside other Covid vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • Tech sector leads selloff, Amazon launches home robot, Ford doubles down on EV

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • Why Kirkland Lake Gold Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Investors aren't happy with Kirkland Lake's proposed merger with Agnico Eagle Mines, but are they overlooking potential benefits?

  • Why Square Stock Dropped 6.4% Today

    The market news today is that stocks overall are down and growth stocks are being hit harder than most. One of the biggest reasons the market is down today is because interest rates are on the rise. Higher interest rates can mean slower growth for the economy overall, which is why markets react when rates rise.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Falling

    Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), are trading lower amid continued volatility due to Evergrande concerns. Multiple analysts reportedly lowered China GDP forecasts. Shares of large technology companies are also trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.567% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.544% level. The spike in the 10-year note this week comes