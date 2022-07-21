U.S. markets open in 7 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,965.50
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,878.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,463.00
    -2.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.90
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    +0.35 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,690.40
    -9.80 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    -0.13 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0229
    +0.0048 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.88
    -0.62 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2001
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2070
    -0.0330 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,929.43
    -564.20 (-2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.29
    -17.41 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,747.19
    +66.93 (+0.24%)
     

Addex Provides Corporate Update and Financial Guidance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Addex Therapeutics
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ADDXF
  • ADXN
Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics

Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Geneva, Switzerland, July 21, 2022 - Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX: ADXN, Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today provided a corporate update, including a review of its pipeline and financial guidance.

“We completed the half year with CHF8.8 million of cash and expect to be able to finance our operations until the end of 2022. During this period, we will focus on concluding partnering agreements on selected pipeline assets to secure the financial resources to advance their development and strengthen our balance sheet,” said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. “In parallel, we look forward to the read out of data from the ADX71149 Phase 2 epilepsy study, conducted by our partner, Janssen, which is scheduled for the end of the year as well as delivering drug candidates, ready for IND enabling studies, under our strategic partnership with Indivior.”

Corporate Update

  • Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022 of CHF8.8 million

  • Dipraglurant, mGlu5 NAM: Following termination of development in a pivotal Phase 2B/3 levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease (PD-LID) study due to slow recruitment of patients and the consequential excessive costs of continuing development (announced June 17, 2022), we have initiated discussions with potential strategic partners to reinitiate Phase 2 development of dipraglurant in PD-LID or an alternative indication, including pain, substance use disorders (SUD), neurodevelopmental disorders and stroke.

  • ADX71149, mGlu2 PAM, licensed to Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Johnson and Johnson company, is in a Phase 2 study in epilepsy patients and on track to report data in Q4 2022. Under our agreement with Janssen, we are eligible to receive up to EUR 109 million in success-based development and regulatory milestone, and low double-digit royalties on net sales.

  • GABA B PAM Strategic Partnership with Indivior: Currently in clinical candidate selection phase with IND enabling studies expected to be initiated by Indivior in the first quarter of 2023 for SUD. Under the agreement with Indivior, in addition to research funding, we are eligible to receive $330 million in development, regulatory and sales milestones as well as the right to select drug candidates for development in certain exclusive indications outside of SUD. We plan to develop our selected drug candidates in pain and CMT1A.

  • mGlu7 NAM for the treatment of stress related disorders, including PTSD: A highly innovative first in class program, with a lead drug candidate ready to start IND enabling studies.

  • mGlu2 NAM for the treatment of mild neurocognitive disorders and depression: A well validated target with multiple differentiated drug candidates entering clinical candidate selection phase.

  • M4 PAM for the treatment of schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders: A well validated target for which Addex has identified multiple novel series of structurally differentiated selective M4 PAMs. These novel series of compounds have rapidly progressed into lead optimization and are anticipated to enter clinical candidate selection phase in 2023.

About Addex Therapeutics:
Addex Therapeutics  is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is under evaluation for future development in a range of indications. Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a Phase 2a proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. Indivior PLC has licensed Addex’s GABABPAM program for the development of drug candidates, with a focus in substance use disorder. Addex is also advancing a broad preclinical pipeline, which includes GABABPAM, mGlu7NAM, mGlu2NAM, M4PAM, mGlu4PAM and mGlu3PAM. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.

Contacts:

Tim Dyer
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55        
PR@addextherapeutics.com

Mike Sinclair
Partner, Halsin Partners
+44 (0)20 7318 2955
msinclair@halsin.com

Addex Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including in respect of the progress of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including the timing of data read-outs from the ADX71149 epilepsy study, and our intended strategic direction. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Addex Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on March 10, 2022, the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and other filings that Addex Therapeutics may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Addex Therapeutics’ views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

 


Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento (SRNE) Rises on FDA IND Clearance for COVID Drug

    Sorento Therapeutics (SRNE) receives IND application clearance from the FDA for a phase I study evaluating STI-1558 for COVID-19.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Between the Fed's aggressive policy tightening to rein in inflation and deteriorating economic data, volatility has become a seemingly ever-present facet of the stock market. While the current economic landscape has spurred fear among investors, others view market volatility as a unique buying opportunity. Opportunity is the key word – and sometimes the hardest thing for investors to see. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often tur

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy With A Possible Seagen Buyout Right Around The Corner?

    Is Merck stock a buy as reports suggest it could put up $40 billion to acquire Seagen? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Medical Giant J&J Crumbles On Guidance Haircut — Is It A Sell Now?

    Is Johnson & Johnson stock a sell after cutting its 2022 outlook amid currency concerns? Is JNJ stock a sell right now?

  • EXCLUSIVE: Adial Pharma's AD04 Effective In Heavy Drinker Alcohol Use Disorder Patients

    Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ADIL) ONWARD Phase 3 study of AD04 for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) achieved a statistically significant mean reduction in heavy drinking days compared to placebo. Trial Results: AD04 achieved a statistically significant mean reduction compared to placebo from baseline at month six in heavy drinking days among "heavy drinkers" (average <10 drinks per drinking day), accounting for around two-thirds of the trial population. A similar trend was seen in the combine

  • Teen Is Cured from Cancer After Groundbreaking Therapy: 'It's a Miracle I'm Alive'

    “I told Emily that if I had to crawl to the North Pole, I would, if that’s what it took to find someone to fix her,” says dad, Tom Whitehead.

  • Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech Seek EU Nod for Omicron-Based COVID Jab

    Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) complete a regulatory filing for their Omicron-specific bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in the EU. The bivalent vaccine has been developed to target the Omicron BA.1 subvariant.

  • Biogen leans on new Alzheimer's drug to calm investor worries

    (Reuters) -Biogen Inc on Wednesday tried to assuage investor worries by laying out a plan for its Alzheimer's disease drug being developed with Eisai Co Ltd and promising to draw lessons from the setbacks to its treatment Aduhelm. Biogen also disclosed that it had agreed to pay $900 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of paying doctors kickbacks to prescribe multiple sclerosis drugs. Biogen's experimental Alzheimer's drug, lecanemab, is crucial for the growth of the drugmaker as it faces competition for several of its blockbuster drugs, including multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera.

  • CDC recommends Novavax COVID vaccine after unanimous vote

    Novavax says it plans to begin shipping its first doses for distribution "in the coming days."

  • GOP Candidate: Hypothetical 14-Year-Old Incest Victim Is 'Perfect Example' For Abortion Ban

    Tudor Dixon, a conservative commentator, is vying for the chance to take on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

  • Witness tells Congress how to self-manage abortion with pills in first of its kind testimony

    Renee Bracey Sherman’s powerful, personal testimony appears to be the first ever in the US Capitol explaining how to use abortion pills outside of a traditional medical setting

  • Washington state hospitals continue to struggle with capacity, but COVID-19 isn’t entirely to blame

    Hospitals across the state are in crisis mode. But despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the pandemic isn’t the biggest culprit.

  • AOC Among Lawmakers Arrested at Supreme Court Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen US lawmakers, most from the Democratic Women’s Caucus, were arrested by US Capitol police on Tuesday during an abortion-rights rally in front of the US Supreme Court.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Americans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownNew York Representatives Alexa

  • Officials Aren't Sounding the Alarm on COVID

    The BA.5 subvariant, now the cause of at least two-thirds of U.S. cases, is driving a COVID-19 spike in some 40 states. But Americans, exhausted from repeated surge warnings, are less likely than ever to wear masks or avoid crowds. Many U.S. health officials are not speaking out against such practices. “I think they’re trying to keep their powder dry,” said my colleague Thomas Fuller, our San Francisco bureau chief. “They seem to believe it’s not realistic to bring back severe measures right now

  • Daily coffee drinkers have better chance at longer life span: report

    Story at a glance Previous research has linked coffee consumption with lower odds of developing type 2 diabetes, depression and other diseases. To better distinguish the health impacts of unsweetened, artificially-sweetened and sugar-sweetened coffee, researchers assessed data from the UK Biobank. Information from more than 170,000 individuals were included in the prospective cohort study. Drinking…

  • BYOB: In search of perfect snack, ex-investment analyst makes her own that is sold in major grocers

    The Mass. native was always health-conscious and active, but when she moved to New York City to work as analyst at an investment bank---her health took a backseat.

  • CDC OK’s Novavax vaccine to add fourth shot to U.S. program, and COVID cases triple in Europe in six-week span

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Novavax vaccine for adults late Tuesday, clearing the final obstacle to the use of a fourth alternative and one that is based on more traditional technology than earlier shots.

  • Delic Labs President and CSO Dr. Markus Roggen Named to Cannabis Scientist Power List for Third Consecutive Year

    Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, today celebrated Dr. Markus Roggen, President and Chief Science Officer for Delic Labs, being named to the Cannabis Scientist Power List for the third consecutive year. Dr. Markus Roggen is consistently recognized as one of the most influential figures in the processing professionals category because of his commitment to creating a body of work on can

  • The Most Crucial Eating Habit for High Blood Sugar

    Your blood needs sugar in it at all times. It's your body's foundational source of energy, and without it, your body wouldn't be able to complete its usual tasks or functions. But while it's crucial for your blood to have glucose, there's also a fine line between your glucose levels being too low and too high.When your blood sugar starts to rise, your body produces insulin in order to help your body's cells absorb the blood sugar. This helps your body use it as energy. But if your blood sugar is

  • USC researchers identify symptoms associated with increased risk for long COVID

    A new study offers insight into the prevalence of long COVID and suggests who might be more likely to develop the condition.