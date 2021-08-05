U.S. markets open in 7 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,400.50
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,736.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,082.75
    +9.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.20
    +5.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.24
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.50
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.05 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.97
    -0.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.1820 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,357.50
    +1,315.31 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.76
    +46.00 (+4.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,712.34
    +128.26 (+0.46%)
     

Addex Reports 2021 Half Year and Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Addex Therapeutics
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Strong cash and cash equivalents position at June 30, 2021 of CHF18.1M ($19.6M)

  • Pivotal dipraglurant PD-LID study initiated

  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals started Phase 2 study in epilepsy with ADX71149

  • Dipraglurant blepharospasm study on track to start in Q3 2021

  • Completed $11.5M fundraising in January 2021

Geneva, Switzerland, August 5, 2021 - Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today reported its half-year and second quarter financial results for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

“We started two clinical studies in the last 60-days, which includes our internal dipraglurant program in dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s disease (PD-LID) as well as a Phase 2a clinical study with ADX71149 for epilepsy conducted by our partner Janssen,” said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. “We expect to start a blepharospasm phase 2 study with dipraglurant soon and continue to advance our pre-clinical pipeline and look forward to delivering a steady stream of value driving clinical catalysts, including Phase 2a blepharospasm data in Q4 21, Phase 2a epilepsy data in Q3 22, and Phase 2b/3 PD-LID data in Q4 22.”

H1 2021 Operating Highlights:

  • Initiated pivotal Phase 2b/3 dipraglurant study in dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s disease

  • On track to start Phase 2 dipraglurant study in blepharospasm patients in Q3 2021

  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals started a Phase 2a clinical study of ADX71149 in epilepsy patients

  • Continued to advance GABAB positive allosteric modulator drug candidates through clinical candidate selection phase

  • Advanced Eurostars / Innosuisse funded mGlu7 negative allosteric modulator research program for post-traumatic stress disorder

  • Continuing to advance remaining preclinical programs to their next value inflection points

  • US ATM facility implemented with Cantor Fitzgerald

Select Upcoming Milestones:

  • Q4 21 - Phase 2a data: dipraglurant for blepharospasm

  • Q4 21 - Complete clinical candidate selection for GABAB PAM for Addiction and CMT1a

  • Q2 22 - Start IND enabling studies for GABAB PAM for Addiction and CMT1a

  • Q3 22 - Phase 2a data: ADX71149 for epilepsy

  • Q4 22 - Phase 2b/3 data: dipraglurant for dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s disease

Key Financial Data for the Second Quarter and the First Half of 2021:

CHF’ thousands

Q2 21

Q2 20

Change

H1 21

H1 20

Change

Income

1,072

933

139

1,994

1,885

109

R&D expenses

(3,732)

(2,319)

(1,413)

(6,480)

(5,872)

(608)

G&A expenses

(1,847)

(1,588)

(259)

(3,169)

(3,260)

91

Total operating loss

(4,507)

(2,974)

(1,533)

(7,655)

(7,247)

(408)

Finance result, net

(183)

(141)

(42)

325

(174)

499

Net loss for the period

(4,690)

(3,115)

(1,575)

(7,330)

(7,421)

91

Basic and diluted net loss per share

(0.14)

(0.12)

(0.02)

(0.22)

(0.28)

0.06

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(7,112)

(6,455)

(657)

(587)

(10,866)

10,279

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30

18,108

20,671

(2,563)

18,108

20,671

(2,563)

Shareholders’ equity as of June 30

16,423

18,801

(2,378)

16,423

18,801

(2,378)

Financial Summary:

Income is primarily driven by amounts received under our funded research collaboration with Indivior. During the first half of 2021, income increased by CHF 0.1 million to CHF 2 million compared to the first half of 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, income increased by CHF 0.1 million compared to CHF 1.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

R&D expenses increased by CHF 0.6 million to CHF 6.5 million in the first half of 2021 compared to CHF 5.9 million in the first half of 2020, primarily due to the net effect of reduced costs associated with our dipraglurant phase 2b/3 PD-LID clinical study and increased costs related to our dipraglurant blepharospasm program, GABAB PAM program and other discovery programs. During the second quarter of 2021, these expenses increased by CHF 1.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to increased costs for dipraglurant PD-LID and dipraglurant blepharospasm programs. Research and development expenses consist primarily of costs associated with research, preclinical and clinical testing, and related staff costs. They also include depreciation of laboratory equipment, costs of materials used in research, costs associated with renting and operating facilities and equipment, as well as fees paid to consultants, patent costs and other outside service fees and overhead costs. These expenses include costs for proprietary and third-party R&D.

G&A expenses slightly decreased by CHF 0.1 million to CHF 3.2 million in the first half of 2021 compared to CHF 3.3 million in the first half of 2020, primarily due to reduced share-based compensation costs. During the second quarter of 2021, these expenses increased by CHF 0.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 mainly due to higher professional fees relating to setting-up our US shelf registration and “at-the-market” (ATM) ADS equity sale program with Cantor Fitzgerald.

The net loss is primarily driven by the evolution of the research and development costs. During the first half of 2021, the net loss slightly decreased by CHF 0.1 million to CHF 7.3 million compared to the first half of 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, the net loss increased by CHF 1.6 million to CHF 4.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Basic and diluted loss per share decreased to CHF 0.22 for the first half of 2021, compared to CHF 0.28 for the first half of 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, the basic and diluted loss per share increased to CHF 0.14 compared to CHF 0.12 for the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to CHF 18.1 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to CHF 20.7 million as of June 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to cash used in operating activities partially offset by the proceeds from the capital increase executed on January 8, 2021 and research funding from Indivior relating to our research collaboration.

2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements:
The half year 2021 financial report can be found on the Company’s website in the investor/download section here.

Conference Call Details:
A conference call will be held today, August 5, 2021, at 16:00 CEST (15:00 BST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT) to review the financial results. Tim Dyer, Chief Executive Officer, Roger Mills, Chief Medical Officer and Robert Lütjens, Head of Discovery Biology will deliver a brief presentation followed by a Q&A session.

Joining the Conference Call:
1: In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, call the appropriate participant dial-in number.
Dial-In Numbers:

  • Switzerland +41 44 580 65 22

  • UK +44 20 30 09 24 70

  • U.S.A +1 87 74 23 08 30

  • Other Countries

2: Provide the Operator with the Participation Pin Code: 57793805#

Link to live event online:
1: In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, sign in online by following this Webex link.

2: Password: Welcome

About Addex Therapeutics:
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is in a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). Addex is also investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in Q3 2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a Phase 2a proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. Indivior PLC has licensed Addex’s GABAB PAM program for the development of drug candidates with a focus in addiction. Preclinical programs ongoing with Addex include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55
PR@addextherapeutics.com

Mike Sinclair
Partner, Halsin Partners
+44 (0)20 7318 2955
msinclair@halsin.com

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
+1 (646) 755 7412
james@haydenir.com

Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including in respect of the anticipated initiation and progress of clinical trials and preclinical studies, and its future financing activities. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021, as well as market conditions and regulatory review.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Addex Therapeutics’ views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why AMD Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    What happened  Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) climbed as high as $122.48 on Wednesday, marking a new record. As of 2:35 p.m. EDT, the popular tech stock was up more than 5%. So what AMD debuted its Radeon PRO W6000X series graphics processing units (GPUs) for Apple's Mac Pro desktop computers on Tuesday.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit is piling into before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings. The stock market is on track to register a strong earnings quarter as more firms release their second quarter […]

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- are posting a tidy 2.3% gain as of 2:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday. In a note out this morning, Rosenblatt raised its price target on Nvidia stock 25% to $250 -- that's incidentally about 25% above where the stock trades today. Rosenblatt cites Nvidia's earnings power on "best-in-class AI" and its opportunities in next generation networking and data processing as well as autonomous driving software, and apparently believes even the company's 94-times-earnings valuation currently is not too much to pay for Nvidia stock.

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Roku, Etsy Dive On Earnings; AMD, Robinhood Signal Meme Stock Shift

    Roku and Etsy beat earnings, but sold off late. In a mixed market, AMD and Robinhood soared, signaling a meme stock shift.

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Tesla Chairman Robyn Denholm Sells Shares Worth Over $22 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chairman Robyn Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the electric-vehicle maker for more than $22 million, according to a regulatory filing late Wednesday.Denholm, who recently testified in a Delaware court as part of a shareholder lawsuit over Tesla’s controversial 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, has served on Tesla’s board since August 2014.She became chair in November 2018 after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk was forced to relinquish the role as part of his settlement agre

  • What to expect from Weber's IPO

    Brian Sozzi gives us his take on Weber Grills ahead of the company’s IPO debut in the NYSE and also breaks down the features that differentiate Weber from other grill companies.

  • Why Amgen Is Down Nearly 7% Today

    The biopharma name cautioned shareholders that it's still suffering from a pandemic hangover, but investors should think bigger-picture.

  • Why SunPower Stock Dropped 11.8% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell as much as 11.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter 2021 financial results. SunPower's revenue was up 41.9% in the quarter to $308.9 million, and net income from continuing operations jumped from $55.9 million to $75.2 million, or $0.40 per share.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Why Phillips 66, Genesis Energy, and W&T Offshore Stocks are Getting Crushed Today

    A combination of falling oil prices, worries about the delta coronavirus variant, and reactions to earnings is sending most oil stocks down on Wednesday.

  • AMD Stock Is Rallying Again. Here’s Why This Time.

    Shares of the chip maker have advanced for six consecutive days, after strong earnings. But a threat to a rival may have pushed Wednesday's gains.

  • Lemonade stock drops 9% after online insurer’s sales decline, losses widen

    Lemonade Inc. stock fell more than 6% late Wednesday after the insurance company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.