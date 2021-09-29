U.S. markets open in 8 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.75
    +22.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,345.00
    +170.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,840.50
    +75.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.30
    +12.30 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.08
    -1.21 (-1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.30
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +4.49 (+23.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4330
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,148.86
    -390.41 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.21
    -15.94 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,533.31
    -650.65 (-2.16%)
     

Addex Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Study with Dipraglurant in Blepharospasm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Addex Therapeutics
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Type of dystonia characterized by involuntary spasms of the eyelid muscles can lead to substantial visual disturbance or functional blindness

Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Geneva, Switzerland, September 29, 2021 - Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX: ADXN, Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today the initiation of a Phase 2a clinical study with dipraglurant as a potential treatment for blepharospasm, a type of dystonia characterized by involuntary contractions or spasms of the eyelid muscles resulting in sustained eyelid closure, which can result in substantial visual disturbance or functional blindness. Dipraglurant selectively targets the metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 5 (mGlu5) to downregulate neurotransmission through allosteric modulation.

This double-blind, randomized Phase 2a feasibility study will enroll 15 patients with blepharospasm. It is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of dipraglurant (50 and 100mg) as well as explore its effects on the severity and frequency of blepharospasm signs and symptoms using objective measures, clinical ratings and patient reported outcomes. Data from the study are expected in Q1 2022.

“The only approved therapy for blepharospasm is muscular injections of botulinum neurotoxin, but symptoms often recur well before a patient can receive their next injection cycle,” said Roger Mills, Chief Medical Officer of Addex. “By modulating the overexcitation signal causing the blink reflex to malfunction, dipraglurant may provide an oral therapy for patients with blepharospasm that reduces the severity and frequency of symptoms, and thereby reduces pain, which consequently improves daily function and quality of life.”

“This study in blepharospasm is the third clinical study we have started this year, a significant achievement, particularly during these challenging times,” said Tim Dyer, Chief Executive Officer of Addex. “We are now poised for a significant year of reporting data in 2022, with results from this initial blepharospasm study in Q1 and top-line data from our pivotal study of dipraglurant in levodopa induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s and for ADX71149 in epilepsy later in 2022.”

Blepharospasm is a form of dystonia characterized by involuntary contractions or spasms. It currently affects around 50,000 people in the US, with approximately 2,000 new cases diagnosed each year. The cause of blepharospasm is thought to involve overstimulation of the blink reflex resulting from excessive glutamate stimulation. Botulinum toxin injections are the only approved drug treatment.

About Addex Therapeutics:
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is in a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), in addition to the Phase 2 clinical study for blepharospasm. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a Phase 2a proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. Indivior PLC has licensed Addex’s GABAB PAM program for the development of drug candidates with a focus in addiction. Preclinical programs ongoing with Addex include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.

Contacts:

Tim Dyer
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55
PR@addextherapeutics.com

Mike Sinclair
Partner, Halsin Partners
+44 (0)20 7318 2955
msinclair@halsin.com

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

Addex Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including in respect of the anticipated initiation of clinical trials. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021, as well as market conditions and regulatory review.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Addex Therapeutics’ views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • CORRECTED-FOCUS-COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts

    As Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc prepare to report clinical trial results for experimental COVID-19 antiviral pills, rivals are lining up with what they hope will prove to be more potent and convenient oral treatments of their own. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Pardes Biosciences, Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd and Novartis AG said they have designed antivirals that specifically target the coronavirus while aiming to avoid potential shortcomings such as the need for multiple pills per day or known safety issues. Infectious disease experts stressed that preventing COVID-19 through wide use of vaccines remains the best way to control the pandemic.

  • Sanofi dumps Mass. biotech's Covid vaccine program, weeks after acquisition

    Sanofi is ending the Translate Bio Covid-19 vaccine program, despite positive interim trial results.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • Pfizer Kids’ Covid Vaccine May Not Be Authorized Before November

    Pfizer has submitted data to health regulators on the pivotal trial of its Covid-19 vaccine in young children, but hasn't formally asked for an emergency-use authorization yet.

  • CDC 'starting to see mix-and-match data' for COVID-19 vaccines: Director

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. will soon have enough data to decide on mixing-and-matching COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

  • 3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

    Here are three big pharma stocks that Wall Street thinks could soar by at least 30% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reflects a premium of nearly 34% to the current share price. Of the 22 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, the most pessimistic of the group thinks that the pharma stock could jump at least 10% higher.

  • Fully vaccinated Michigan couple both die of Covid, one-minute apart holding hands

    The couple had underlying health conditions and died together in hospital

  • COVID surging among Ohio's youth

    COVID-19's Delta variant is sending more young people into Ohio hospitals than ever before.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The recent spike is putting a major strain on healthcare systems. It's also threatening Ohio's ability to keep children in classrooms.Nationwide Children's Hospital chief medical officer Dr. Rustin Morse told Axios that COVID hospitalizations were a "non-issue" in the spring and summer — then

  • Got $1,000? 5 Perfect Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've got $1,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bill or emergencies, the following five stocks would make for perfect buys for the fourth quarter. While I'm generally not a fan of chasing the coronavirus stocks after they've catapulted into the stratosphere, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is the rare exception. The company's coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, led to an 89.7% vaccine efficacy (VE) in a large-scale trial in the U.K. earlier this year, and it produced a nearly identical 90.4% VE in a large-scale trial in the U.S. and Mexico in June.

  • Humana sues pharma giant Merck over alleged anticompetitive behavior

    The lawsuit alleges that two pharma companies conspired to delay the introduction of generic versions of drugs, apparently keeping the costs of the drugs artificially high.

  • A new study confirms the effectiveness of Bio-K+ in reducing the incidence of Clostridioides difficile Infection (CDI)

    Bio-K Plus, a pioneer and probiotic specialist since 1994, announced that a recently published study ads to the ever-growing body of evidence confirming the effectiveness of Bio-K+'s probiotic formulation in reducing the risk of Clostridioides difficile Infection (CDI).

  • The One Thing You May Need to Grow Muscles As You Age, New Study Suggests

    As you age, you naturally lose more and more of your muscle strength each year. It's a naturally occurring process that the body goes through, but a new study suggests that there may be a way to counteract this process. In fact, the results of the study even suggest that it's possible to grow muscles as you age, but it all comes down to one thing: your gut microbiome.Your gut microbiome is all the bacteria living inside you, and a healthy gut microbiome could be the key to improving your muscles

  • 'It's getting more and more obvious': Country star Alan Jackson talks life with degenerative nerve condition

    "I know I'm stumbling around on stage."

  • NOVN: B-SIMPLE4 Safety Data

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:NOVN READ THE FULL NOVN RESEARCH REPORT B-SIMPLE4 Safety Data In follow up to the June release of topline results for B-SIMPLE4 and additional detail provided in an update on September 9 th , Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) reported safety data from its pivotal B-SIMPLE4 on September 23 rd . The results were in line with previous trials and SB206 was well tolerated. Treatment

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Tries To Make A Point About Vaccines, Gets A Big Dose Of Mockery

    The far-right lawmaker's tweet drew ridicule from Democrats and Twitter critics.

  • Genprex Inc. Strengthens Management Team with Strategic Appointments

    Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that it has strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Mark S. Berger, M.D. to the newly-created position of chief medical officer and Hemant Kumar, Ph.D., CPM, EMBA to the newly-created position of chief manufacturing and technology officer. According to the update, Drs. Berger and Kumar will report to Rodney Varner, c

  • North Carolina hospital system fires 175 unvaccinated workers

    A North Carolina-based hospital system has fired roughly 175 unvaccinated employees for failing to comply with its vaccine mandate.Why it matters: It's one of the largest-ever cases of mass terminations spurred by a vaccine requirement. Over 99% of its 35,000 employees have adhered to the mandate, according to Novant director of media and influencer relations Megan Rivers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it happened: Novant Health announced its vacci

  • Anti-Vax Hospital Workers Dishonor This Nurse’s Dying Wish

    Courtesy Kelseyleigh HeplerAs some healthcare workers balk at taking an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine with fewer known side effects than eating Chicken McNuggets, we should remember and honor the thousands of frontline heroes who died risking their lives to save others.Those fallen healthcare workers were as brave in the pandemic as any soldiers in war and they prominently include a 49-year-old Pennsylvannia ICU nurse named Deanna Reber. Her final message to us was imparted in an obituary penned