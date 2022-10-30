Addiction support crisis as charity sees a catastrophic increase in demand for its services

Cost of living crisis drives demand for addiction services

OXFORD, England, Oct. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAPT, the charity providing free essential support services to recovering addicts, announces that it has seen a 75% increase in demand for its services over the last twelve months. This worrying trend is set against a backdrop of a significant reduction in nationwide funding for the support of those rebuilding their lives without illicit substances, and the Centre for Social Justice labelling the UK as the "addiction capital of Europe".

ADAPT (Addicts are People Too) provides indispensable housing and a structured therapy programme for those battling with addiction issues, as well as nationwide support for families affected by addiction of all types. With 1 in 9 recovering addicts struggling to find adequate housing, the need for ADAPT has never been greater.

Commenting on the current crisis, Edwina Cobb, Founder and MD of ADAPT, said:

"At the start of Addiction Awareness Week, it is essential that we highlight how the cost of living crisis is driving a huge rise in addiction issues across the UK. Many of the places where people may have historically been able to turn to get help are no longer available due to a lack of funding support.

"This is a perfect storm and risks seeing more and more vulnerable people being left behind by society. ADAPT, is unique in that we are providing a mix of safe, independent, housing and access to a proven treatment programme. However, there is a long waiting list for what we offer and we are currently only able to support a fraction of those who are reaching out for help. Up and down the country, as a result of the funding cuts and increasing demand, the best way to get clean is in prison, sadly. In the immediate term we need access to more housing and financial support, whilst an urgent review of national and local funding structures and support for organisations like ADAPT is essential."

Story continues

Edwina is available for media interviews

For further information:

info@adaptoxford.org.uk

Edwina Cobb

+44 (0)778-655-7104

www.adaptoxford.org.uk

About: ADAPT offers a safe, supportive, and non-judgemental environment to those wanting to rebuild their lives without the use of illicit substances. Our organisation is available to those who have completed primary or secondary care in rehabilitation units; or those who are looking for an abstinence-based environment. ADAPT offers a bespoke day programme which operates five days a week, facilitated by a team of experienced and qualified Addictions Counsellors. The treatment model at ADAPT integrates the principals of 12 step fellowships such as Alcoholics Anonymous/Narcotics Anonymous with that of an Interpersonal Therapy Model, offering a holistic approach to recovery, including 12 Step Facilitation, Psycho-educational Workshops, Interpersonal Group Therapy & Weekly 1-1 Therapy sessions. Our purpose is to offer an alternative to regular Supported Housing, with the view to our residents accessing the 'best of both worlds' to offer them the best possible outcomes in their individual journeys. ADAPT uses only evidence-based treatment models and see's each resident as an individual, meaning their treatment plan can be tailored to them.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/addiction-support-crisis-as-charity-sees-a-catastrophic-increase-in-demand-for-its-services-301661565.html