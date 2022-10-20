U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,697.25
    -10.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,462.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,095.25
    -58.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,729.20
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.58
    +1.03 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.20
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.45
    +0.09 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9804
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1570
    +0.0300 (+0.73%)
     

  • Vix

    30.85
    +0.35 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1264
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8760
    +0.0610 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,152.27
    -11.41 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.06
    -3.63 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,917.48
    -7.51 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Addigy Launches New Integration with Malwarebytes

·4 min read

Partnership aims to streamline endpoint security for IT admins managing Apple devices

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addigy, the only cloud-based, multi-tenant Apple device management software that enables managed service providers (MSPs) and corporate IT teams to monitor and manage Apple devices from a single location, has launched a new integration with Malwarebytes, a provider of real-time cyber protection, to streamline endpoint security management for IT professionals by providing out-of-the-box security policies, scans, and remediation for Apple devices.

"Without a doubt, cybercriminals are taking note of the growing number of Apple devices in the enterprise," said Jason Dettbarn, founder and CEO of Addigy. "We know this by the ever-increasing cyberattacks on Apple endpoints year after year. Even though Apple has continued to introduce new security initiatives and quickly patches vulnerabilities in its software, more is needed to protect business users from the increasingly complex IT threat landscape, which has seen an influx of malware attacks. Addigy's integration with Malwarebytes contributes to the solution by providing IT professionals with an added layer of protection to Apple endpoints."

Malwarebytes' OneView platform enables MSPs and IT admins to streamline operations with centralized management of customer endpoints, license subscriptions, reporting, and global policies. They have the option of deploying Malwarebytes' products directly through Addigy. The integration includes the following Malwarebytes products: Incident Response (IR), Endpoint Protection (EP), Endpoint Protection for Servers (EPS), Endpoint Protection and Response (EDR), and Endpoint Detection and Response for Servers (EDRS).

"We are a global consultancy firm with over 180 Mac devices across the world," said Andrew Robinson, manager of IT at Impact International. "We have been using another anti-malware provider for a few years, and although Addigy let me deploy this to all my devices, I had to create a complicated install script and push out a number of other bits to make it work. When I heard Addigy was partnering with Malwarebytes and that I would not have to create my own deployment, I jumped at the chance to try it out. Adding the Malwarebytes add-in to my policies was simple; within minutes, the endpoints had the software and were showing in the Malwarebytes portal — it couldn't be easier."

"At Malwarebytes we are committed to serving the underserved, which all too often are small- and medium-sized businesses. By partnering with leading MSPs, we can cost-effectively deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to keep organizations safe," said Brian Thomas, vice president of Worldwide MSP and Channel Programs at Malwarebytes. "Addigy is the perfect partner to accelerate our shared mission to help Apple users manage endpoint risks at scale."

For more information on the integration and how to enable Malwarebytes in Addigy, please visit https://addigy.com/integrations/malwarebytes/.

About Addigy

More than 4,000 organizations across the globe trust Addigy to help their IT teams manage Apple device security, inventory, reporting, mobile device management, policies, and troubleshooting. Addigy is the only cloud-based, multi-tenant Apple device management software that makes it easy for managed service providers and corporate IT teams to monitor and manage employees' Mac, iPad, and iPhone devices from a single location, anywhere in the world. Learn more at www.addigy.com.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyber protection for everyone. Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions in the home, on-the-go, at work, or on campus. A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

Media Contact:
Christopher Joseph (CJ) Arlotta
CJ Media Solutions for Addigy
C: 631-572-3079
346998@email4pr.com

Matt Flannery
Allison + Partners
346998@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addigy-launches-new-integration-with-malwarebytes-301653881.html

SOURCE Addigy

Recommended Stories

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government

  • Elon Musk’s Dogecoin & Toon Finance Sky Rocketing After Twitter News

    Meme Coins DOGE VS TFT In recent months, there’s been a lot of talk about so-called “meme coins” like DOGE in which Elon Musk claims to be a huge fan of.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • Apple (AAPL) Expands Portfolio With Redesigned & Next-Gen iPads

    Apple (AAPL) expands its portfolio with the launch of a redesigned iPad and next-gen iPad Pro.

  • AT&T Is in Talks With Investors on Fiber Build-Out

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is in discussions to create a joint venture that would invest billions of dollars on fiber-optic network expansion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerThe company is working

  • Why AMD Continues to See Weakness in the Consumer Market

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). I'll take a closer look at online reports about AMD cutting down supplies of the Ryzen 7000 processor and talk about the numerous headwinds affecting the consumer processor market, one of them being Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

  • Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information

    The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Last month, Apple dropped its plan to increase production of the new iPhone models as an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to a Bloomberg News report.

  • One of Dell’s most popular laptops is on super sale for just $318 — that’s over $680 off

    This best-selling Dell laptop was originally $1,000 and is now 68% off on Amazon. Hurry – this deal won't last long!

  • Adobe (ADBE) Unveils AI-Aided Features to Attract Creators

    Adobe (ADBE) launches advanced AI-enabled capabilities in Adobe Express and Creative Cloud to automate and streamline the work of creative users.

  • The New PS5, Xbox Custom Controllers Will Have You Breaking The Bank

    In 2015, Microsoft revealed the Elite Series Xbox controller, a premium gamepad for players who can recount their Call of Duty kill/death ratio faster than their Social Security number. An entire console generation later and Sony’s now getting in the game too with the DualSense Edge, a souped up PlayStation 5 controller that promises “high performance and personalization” for the not so low price of $200. It’s coming out in January 2023, and Microsoft is responding with its most customizable Eli

  • Microsoft is working on ‘universal Xbox store’ to compete with Apple and Google

    The company’s plan has been detailed in filings as its purchase of Activision Blizzard is being investigated

  • Oops! 49 crazy Prime Access Sale deals that Amazon still hasn’t ended

    Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale was a huge success. It gave Prime members a special opportunity to shop the hottest deals of the holiday season. We saw so many best-selling products on sale at the lowest prices of 2022. Now, however, the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is over. Or is it? 🎅🎄 Don’t … The post Oops! 49 crazy Prime Access Sale deals that Amazon still hasn’t ended appeared first on BGR.

  • Uber plans to show ads on its app, Lyft launches new parking reservation feature

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares for ride-share giants Uber and Lyft as the competing services launch new features on their apps.

  • BOX Solidifies Clientele With Recent Renewed Partnership

    Japan's Ministry of the Environment renews collaboration with BOX to digitize and streamline administrative operations for enhanced productivity.

  • This ultra-affordable smartphone is on sale for under $120 at Amazon Canada, really!

    Save 15% on these budget-friendly smartphones.

  • Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years

    Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple introduced the 10th Generation iPad. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the line and that model is currently our top pick for an iPad, and is an unbeatable value -- especially when it's discounted to $269. Apple's 10th Gen iPad adopts a look similar to that of the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and even the iPad Pros.

  • Solana's web3 phone is an 'opportunity' against Google and Apple, co-founder says

    It’s been almost four months since the layer-1 blockchain Solana announced its web3-focused smartphone Saga and as the phone is approaching its official release date, the plan has shifted. “Our goal isn’t to sell 10 million units,” Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, said onstage at Disrupt 2022. While it’s not easy to launch a new phone successfully -- as we’ve seen with countless other companies’ efforts -- Solana is looking to approach the launch differently, Yakovenko hinted.

  • Orlando’s digital recreation of the region to aid developers, businesses

    Why it matters: It is a way for economic development organization Orlando Economic Partnership to attract new companies to Central Florida, by using the technology to show off the region and its advantages. The Orlando Economic Partnership and San Francisco-based Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) on Oct. 19 unveiled a Central Florida digital twin, a virtual recreation of hundreds of square miles, including 40 square miles across Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties mapped out in high fidelity. The technology, which the Orlando Economic Partnership claims is the only large-scale digital twin in use by an economic development organization, presents a new way for real estate developers, local governments, universities and other groups to visualize how master plans, transportation projects and other large-scale projects will look.

  • Uber to Let Marketers Target Riders by Destination

    The ride-hailing company is expanding its advertising business, offering ads across its app for the first time.

  • Uber Launches Advertising Arm to Tap Lucrative Revenue Stream

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is launching a dedicated advertising arm in a push to cash in on a captive audience and tap the higher-margin revenue stream. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for Her to GoA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3The new di