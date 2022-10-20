Addigy Launches New Integration with Malwarebytes

Partnership aims to streamline endpoint security for IT admins managing Apple devices

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addigy , the only cloud-based, multi-tenant Apple device management software that enables managed service providers (MSPs) and corporate IT teams to monitor and manage Apple devices from a single location, has launched a new integration with Malwarebytes , a provider of real-time cyber protection, to streamline endpoint security management for IT professionals by providing out-of-the-box security policies, scans, and remediation for Apple devices.

"Without a doubt, cybercriminals are taking note of the growing number of Apple devices in the enterprise," said Jason Dettbarn, founder and CEO of Addigy. "We know this by the ever-increasing cyberattacks on Apple endpoints year after year. Even though Apple has continued to introduce new security initiatives and quickly patches vulnerabilities in its software, more is needed to protect business users from the increasingly complex IT threat landscape, which has seen an influx of malware attacks. Addigy's integration with Malwarebytes contributes to the solution by providing IT professionals with an added layer of protection to Apple endpoints."

Malwarebytes' OneView platform enables MSPs and IT admins to streamline operations with centralized management of customer endpoints, license subscriptions, reporting, and global policies. They have the option of deploying Malwarebytes' products directly through Addigy. The integration includes the following Malwarebytes products: Incident Response (IR), Endpoint Protection (EP), Endpoint Protection for Servers (EPS), Endpoint Protection and Response (EDR), and Endpoint Detection and Response for Servers (EDRS).

"We are a global consultancy firm with over 180 Mac devices across the world," said Andrew Robinson, manager of IT at Impact International. "We have been using another anti-malware provider for a few years, and although Addigy let me deploy this to all my devices, I had to create a complicated install script and push out a number of other bits to make it work. When I heard Addigy was partnering with Malwarebytes and that I would not have to create my own deployment, I jumped at the chance to try it out. Adding the Malwarebytes add-in to my policies was simple; within minutes, the endpoints had the software and were showing in the Malwarebytes portal — it couldn't be easier."

"At Malwarebytes we are committed to serving the underserved, which all too often are small- and medium-sized businesses. By partnering with leading MSPs, we can cost-effectively deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to keep organizations safe," said Brian Thomas, vice president of Worldwide MSP and Channel Programs at Malwarebytes. "Addigy is the perfect partner to accelerate our shared mission to help Apple users manage endpoint risks at scale."

About Addigy

More than 4,000 organizations across the globe trust Addigy to help their IT teams manage Apple device security, inventory, reporting, mobile device management, policies, and troubleshooting. Addigy is the only cloud-based, multi-tenant Apple device management software that makes it easy for managed service providers and corporate IT teams to monitor and manage employees' Mac, iPad, and iPhone devices from a single location, anywhere in the world. Learn more at www.addigy.com .

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyber protection for everyone. Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions in the home, on-the-go, at work, or on campus. A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

