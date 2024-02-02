Should You Be Adding Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Abercrombie & Fitch Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Abercrombie & Fitch has grown EPS by 21% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Abercrombie & Fitch shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 2.6% to 8.9%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Abercrombie & Fitch's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Abercrombie & Fitch Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Abercrombie & Fitch, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$139m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does Abercrombie & Fitch Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Abercrombie & Fitch has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Abercrombie & Fitch's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Abercrombie & Fitch you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

