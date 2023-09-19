Should You Be Adding ALS (ASX:ALQ) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like ALS (ASX:ALQ), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide ALS with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

ALS' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, ALS has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 53%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note ALS achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 17% to AU$2.3b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are ALS Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Shareholders in ALS will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending AU$634k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Chairman Bruce Phillips who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$584k, paying AU$11.68 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for ALS bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. With a whopping AU$105m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Malcolm Deane is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between AU$3.1b and AU$9.9b, like ALS, the median CEO pay is around AU$3.5m.

The CEO of ALS only received AU$1.3m in total compensation for the year ending March 2023. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is ALS Worth Keeping An Eye On?

ALS' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest ALS belongs near the top of your watchlist. Even so, be aware that ALS is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

