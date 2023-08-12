Should You Be Adding Anchun International Holdings (SGX:BTX) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Anchun International Holdings (SGX:BTX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Anchun International Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Anchun International Holdings

Anchun International Holdings' Improving Profits

Anchun International Holdings has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, Anchun International Holdings' EPS catapulted from CN¥0.30 to CN¥0.51, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 68%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Anchun International Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 4.9% to 7.9%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Anchun International Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$13m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Story continues

Are Anchun International Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in Anchun International Holdings will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Owning 37% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. Of course, Anchun International Holdings is a very small company, with a market cap of only S$13m. That means insiders only have CN¥4.9m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Is Anchun International Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Anchun International Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Anchun International Holdings very closely. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Anchun International Holdings (2 are significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.