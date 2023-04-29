Should You Be Adding Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Arch Capital Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Arch Capital Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Arch Capital Group's EPS has grown 18% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Arch Capital Group's revenue last year was revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While Arch Capital Group did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Arch Capital Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$28b company like Arch Capital Group. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$804m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Arch Capital Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Arch Capital Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Arch Capital Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

