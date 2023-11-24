Should You Be Adding AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is AZZ Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years AZZ's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. AZZ has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from US$2.56 to US$2.72, in the last year. That's a modest gain of 6.3%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. AZZ maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 71% to US$1.5b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are AZZ Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that AZZ insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$31m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 2.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like AZZ with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$5.1m.

AZZ offered total compensation worth US$4.2m to its CEO in the year to February 2023. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does AZZ Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for AZZ is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for AZZ, but the fun does not stop there. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for AZZ (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

