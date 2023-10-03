Should You Be Adding Banque Cantonale du Jura (VTX:BCJ) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Banque Cantonale du Jura (VTX:BCJ). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Banque Cantonale du Jura Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. In previous twelve months, Banque Cantonale du Jura's EPS has risen from CHF3.23 to CHF3.41. That's a fair increase of 5.5%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Banque Cantonale du Jura's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Banque Cantonale du Jura remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 5.8% to CHF52m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Banque Cantonale du Jura isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of CHF154m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Banque Cantonale du Jura Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalisations between CHF92m and CHF367m, like Banque Cantonale du Jura, the median CEO pay is around CHF814k.

Banque Cantonale du Jura's CEO took home a total compensation package worth CHF487k in the year leading up to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Banque Cantonale du Jura To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Banque Cantonale du Jura is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, our faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. So all in all Banque Cantonale du Jura is worthy at least considering for your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Banque Cantonale du Jura (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

