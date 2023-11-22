Should You Be Adding Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Bright Horizons Family Solutions managed to grow EPS by 7.0% per year, over three years. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Bright Horizons Family Solutions achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 19% to US$2.3b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Bright Horizons Family Solutions Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.1b company like Bright Horizons Family Solutions. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$50m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Bright Horizons Family Solutions with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b is about US$8.0m.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions' CEO took home a total compensation package of US$3.3m in the year prior to December 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Bright Horizons Family Solutions To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Bright Horizons Family Solutions is that it is growing profits. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Bright Horizons Family Solutions, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

