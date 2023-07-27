Should You Be Adding Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Bristol-Myers Squibb has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Bristol-Myers Squibb boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from US$2.84 to US$3.48, in the last year. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 22% gain.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Despite consistency in EBIT margins year on year, Bristol-Myers Squibb has actually recorded a dip in revenue. While this may raise concerns, investors should investigate the reasoning behind this.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Bristol-Myers Squibb Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Bristol-Myers Squibb, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. With a whopping US$87m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Bristol-Myers Squibb is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Bristol-Myers Squibb that we have uncovered.

